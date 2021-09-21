Answers to your vaccine questions: I got two shots in Argentina. Am I considered fully vaccinated in the U.S.?

The COVID death toll in Florida is now over 50,000. We are answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccines and what we need to do next. Submit your question using this form or email Lois Solomon at AskLois@sunsentinel.com .

Q. “I live in Argentina. My first vaccine was Sputnik on May 5. Second vaccine was AstraZeneca on Sept. 14. Am I considered fully vaccinated for the United States and Canada? If not, if I fly to Florida before Nov. 1, can I get a third vaccine?” — Grace Bedoya

A . The Biden administration is easing travel restrictions into the United States beginning Nov. 1 . Tourists coming in from other countries will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative test for COVID-19 taken within three days of boarding the plane.

To be considered fully inoculated, foreign travelers must have two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The U.S. will also accept vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, which includes the AstraZeneca shot.

However, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has not been approved by the WHO. So you will not be considered fully vaccinated in the U.S., and it’s the same for Canada.

If you come to the United States before Nov. 1, bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding your flight. You should be able to get a shot here in Florida, so make your plane reservation in the coming weeks if you want to be fully vaccinated according to U.S. standards.

Q. “I am a senior and I received my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in February. My unvaccinated son gave me COVID in July and I was wondering if or when do I need to get the booster shot?” — Barbara Rubino

A . You can get your booster now, and your son should get a vaccine, too, said Dr. Hila Beckerman, a Delray Beach pediatrician with extensive vaccine experience.

“Unvaccinated adults are twice as likely to get COVID-19 a second time compared to those who were vaccinated after their recovery,” Beckerman said. “I’d advise both you and your son to receive the vaccine once recovered. You don’t need a negative viral test before vaccination. You should receive the booster if it’s been at least 10 days since your positive test and you are 24 hours fever free, unless you received monoclonal antibodies. Those who received monoclonal antibodies need to wait three months before getting vaccinated.”

Q. “I’m a cancer survivor. I have rheumatoid arthritis and COPD and I’m on a five-week infusion of Remicade. I take five milligrams of prednisone daily. I take methotrexate weekly. I recently took a prednisone pack for a flare-up of the RA. I have not taken any of the COVID vaccine shots as I am afraid to do so. Would it be OK for me to get the shot?” — Barbara, Weston

A . Yes, you should definitely get the vaccine, said Dr. Joanna Drowos, an associate professor of family medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school.

“With your multiple comorbidities, you are someone who could be considered at-risk of suffering an adverse outcome if you were to become infected with COVID-19,” Drowos said. “Receiving treatment for your rheumatoid arthritis and COPD are not contraindications, and are in fact indications to get the vaccine. You may want to speak with your rheumatologist about the timing of your injections and when would be the best window for you to receive the vaccine, since it is recommended.”

Q. “My first two vaccines were Pfizer. Can my booster shot be Moderna, or does it have to be Pfizer?” — Cathy Livingston

“If my first and second shots were Moderna, must the booster also be Moderna?” Frank DeAlessandro

A . The current recommendation is to continue with your initial brand, said Dr. Hila Beckerman, a Delray Beach pediatrician with extensive vaccine experience.

“Theoretically, both vaccines work in the same manner, however we know that they are a little different,” Beckerman said. “So, while theoretically, one could take the Moderna booster after two previous Pfizers, this has not yet been officially studied. The current recommendations are to stick with the same brand you’ve already had for your booster, unless it’s not available.”

For those who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are looking for a booster, studies are ongoing about whether they need a J&J booster or can get one of the other brands.

“Because the J&J/Janssen vaccine wasn’t given in the United States until 70 days after the first mRNA vaccine doses ( Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ), the data needed to make this decision aren’t available yet,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Q. “Is four months after second dose of vaccination too soon for a booster shot?” — Patricia Rogers

A . For most people, four months is too early, as you should still have a healthy amount of COVID-19 antibodies from your previous two doses, said Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physicians’ network with headquarters in Boca Raton.

The exception is people with moderately and severely compromised immune systems, who can receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after the initial series, she said.

A new group of people who can get a booster dose has also emerged, but they have to wait six months after their last dose. Federal health officials this week issued an emergency use authorization for a Pfizer single booster dose for people age 65 and older; people 18 to 64 at high risk of contracting severe COVID; and people 18 to 64 whose jobs put them at high risk of severe COIVD, such as doctors and nurses.

Q. “Is it OK for me, having lung cancer now, to get three vaccines in a five-minute period: the COVID booster, the flu and the shingles? I got spasms in my muscles and my joints started hurting within 20 minutes of receiving the shots. Do you think with my cancer and lupus, am I safe?” — Sherrie Ulrich

A . There are no medical prohibitions against getting all these shots at once, although you may want to spread them out in the future so you can observe your responses to each one, especially since you are immune-compromised, said Dr. Hila Beckerman, a Delray Beach pediatrician with extensive vaccine experience.

“The shingles vaccine can be given with all other live and inactivated vaccines, such as influenza (flu) and the COVID vaccine, and you should receive them as recommended by your physician,” she said. “When multiple vaccines are being administered at one visit, each one should be injected into a different site, even if in the same muscle. There’s no problem per se with getting multiple vaccines at once, but it is important to remember that each vaccine can carry its own side effects so you may want to spread them out so that it’s more tolerable to you.”

You did the right thing by getting the three vaccines, Beckerman said.

“Both cancer and lupus can compromise your immune system and weaken it, especially if you are on medications,” she said. “This makes it much more dangerous for you to be infected with viruses, such as COVID and influenza. This is why it’s important, especially for people with a compromised immune system, to protect themselves as best they can against these diseases by getting vaccinated.”

Q. “I live in a senior community. Can I ask employees of the community about their vaccination status? Obviously, we prefer to have vaccinated employees at work here, in the clubhouse, and elsewhere. Is it legal for us to ask or require this of the management company?” — Paul, Boynton Beach

A . Don’t take this upon yourself; speak to your management company, said Peter Sachs, founding partner at Sachs Sax Caplan, which specializes in homeowners’ association law in Boca Raton.

“It would not be appropriate for a resident to inquire of an employee directly regarding vaccination status. It is a private matter,” Sachs said. “However, the board of the association or community may require the management company to certify that all of its employees on site will be vaccinated as of a date certain as a matter of policy and contract between the association and the management company. The community at large may then rely upon the certification of their vendor, the management company.”

Q. “I received my COVID-19 shots at the FEMA site at Miami-Dade College back in March. Unfortunately, with just occasional use, the ink is rubbing off of the labels they used on the cards, making them a bit faint and difficult to read. I’m heading to Europe at the end of this month and will need the card to enter most places. I’d like to get a copy of my official shot record from the state of Florida, but I can’t find the site I’d go to in order to obtain this.” — Ed

A . The information on your COVID Vaccination Record Card is sent to a statewide database not accessible to COVID vaccine recipients. The card’s record of where you got your shots and when are stored in Florida SHOTS (State Health Online Tracking System), a database available to health care professionals formerly used to track young children who need proof of vaccinations to attend school.

The best strategy for you would be to call your primary care physician, who can access the database and can print out your Florida Certificate of Immunization.

Q. “My 96-year-old homebound mother got a J&J vaccine at home several months ago. Can she get a booster at home now? Who do I call?” – Wendy Ward, West Palm Beach

A . There is no booster shot approved for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients at the moment. On Aug. 22, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Johnson & Johnson recipients will “likely need a booster.” However, the booster rollout that’s expected to begin soon will only be for recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer shots, as J&J studies are still underway.

It may be possible for J&J recipients to get a different booster brand, but we have yet to hear. In either case, the state has dedicated this email address, HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com , to people who need medical personnel to vaccinate them in their homes. Keep in touch with them as we learn more about booster shots, and one day they likely will be able to deliver one to your mom.

Q. “Are you aware of any facilities offering lidocaine or other numbing agents to those who would like to receive a COVID vaccination? I checked with Broward County Health Department, CVS and Walgreens, and none offers this option. Sometimes vaccine hesitancy is more about a fear/dislike of needles than FDA approval. Are there any local options for the needle-phobic among us?” — Jessica

A. There are a couple of options for those with a fear of needles, said Dr. Joanna Drowos, an associate professor of family medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school.

First, check with local pediatric practices to see if they are offering shots to adults. They may offer a numbing cream for the kids and would allow you to have some, too, she said.

Otherwise, you can buy lidocaine 4% cream over the counter at drug stores or on Amazon.

“You could apply a blob about the size of a nickel to the skin over the area of the anticipated needle poke,” she said. “This would likely be your upper outer arm for a vaccine. You would not want to place any of the cream over injured or unhealthy skin without talking to your doctor, and can test a small amount first to make sure you don’t have a reaction.”

Wrap the area carefully and loosely with plastic wrap to hold the cream in place. Place the cream on 30 to 60 minutes before receiving your vaccine.

“Let the medical staff know that you have done this and allow them to wipe the cream off just prior to the procedure so they know which area has been treated and where they should administer the vaccine,” she said. “Do not leave the cream on for longer than two hours, and note that it would work for about an hour after removal.”

Q. “When a patient has a brief telephone-only telemedicine appointment with their doctor to discuss whether a COVID booster vaccine is recommended, how is that phone conversation coded for insurance purposes? Would there be any co-pay/deductible considerations for the patient, or would costs be waived (by the doctor or insurance) since it is COVID-related and we are in the middle of a pandemic? The office does not administer the vaccine, so that is not at issue. Conversely, how would it be coded and billed under Medicare and would co-pays and deductibles be waived?” — J. Thomas

A. There are so many insurance companies and so many plans and unknown details of your situation that it’s impossible to offer a universal answer, said Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physicians’ network with headquarters in Boca Raton.

“There isn’t one easy answer as different insurers and different products by the insurer have different rules,” she said. “That said, they should verify benefits before any visit, so they know what their insurer does. And these rules are changing regularly.”

In addition, the booster is only approved for immune-compromised patients at the moment (only 3% of the population). " So if you do not fit into that category, your insurance may not waive co-pays or co-insurance as there is not an indication for you to get it,” Klemes said.

Q. “I have organized a luncheon for leaders of the hospitality industry at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 8. On the official invitation, I added a clause as follows: “COVID-19: For the safety of all attendees, vaccination cards will be required.” There will be no more than 52 attendees due to the capacity of the dining room in the hotel.

By asking for vaccination cards, am I facing legal issues because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s new law? Could the hotel be held liable in addition to myself?” — Ron Stevens, Boca Raton

A. You can’t ask people for their vaccination cards because of the new Florida law that prevents businesses, schools and government agencies from requiring people to show documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccinations before gaining entry. The only exception is health care facilities.

If you require the vaccine card as a condition of entry, you run the risk of being fined $5,000, and the hotel also could face a penalty, according to Boca Raton attorney Peter Sachs.

“The hotel may have exposure,” Sachs said. “The reader may want to have the event catered at a private home rather than involve the hotel, which likely would have concerns if it knew the condition of entry for the event.”

Q. “There is a lot of discussion about the third dose/booster. Can you please describe what is supposed to be accomplished by this third dose? How long until it is completely effective? Is it supposed to lower the viral load? Will it make me less likely to spread the virus to my 7-year-old granddaughter (only family member who is unvaccinated)? Any thoughts on when/if the efficacy of the third dose will wane? (I know this third dose is still under review, so some of these questions may need to be answered with: “Too soon to tell.”) — Ann, Delray Beach

A. Although many people have already run to their pharmacies to get their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna , these booster doses are only recommended for people with autoimmune conditions at the moment. The Biden administration had said a booster roll-out would begin Sept. 20 , but now some federal officials are saying there isn’t enough data to recommend that everyone who got their two doses should get a third so soon.

Most of your questions are yet to be answered, said Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physicians’ network with headquarters in Boca Raton.

“To her point, too soon to tell,” Klemes said. “The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the Pfizer and Moderna data and when that is made public, we will know more.”

In theory, the third dose would boost the immune response. Recent data has shown that antibody levels may decrease over time and so the hypothesis is they need amplification. Still, investigators say they need to figure out the correct dosage for a booster, when it should be given and which populations need it most.

Q. “I belong to a non-profit group that is having a fundraiser event in December at a hotel. It is a sit-down dinner and silent auction. We would like to ask all paying guests and members to show proof of vaccination so that everyone will feel safe attending. Is this legal? If I want to have an event in my private home, can I say that everyone must be vaccinated? Or does this not make a difference?” — Kathy Schultz

A . You can’t ask for vaccination proof for your fundraiser, but you can for the event in your house, Boca Raton attorney Peter Sachs said.

Starting Sept. 16, Florida will start fining businesses, schools and government agencies as much as $5,000 if they ask for vaccine proof. It’s part of the bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

“Vaccination cards may not be required in Florida as a condition of entry or service,” Sachs said. “There is no exception for not-for-profit groups holding fundraisers . Exceptions are limited to health care and health care service-related providers.”

However, you’re free to make whatever rules you like for entry into your home.

“Your reader may invite guests to her private home and require proof of vaccination from her invited guests as the property owner,” Sachs said. “The restrictions apply to businesses, not homes.”

Q. “Can you tell me if and when I can get my booster shot for COVID? I had my second shot at the end of January. I also had COVID in the middle of August.” — Susan Talber

A . If your symptoms have resolved, 10 days have passed since symptoms began and you’ve gone 24 hours without fever, you can get vaccinated. However, if you got monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma to treat the virus, you need to wait 90 days. Talk to your doctor, because details on booster shots in specific situations are still being worked out.

Q. “My wife and I got our two doses of Pfizer in January at Hard Rock Stadium. Do we have to go back to Hard Rock for our booster shots, or can we go elsewhere? Also, if our initial shots were Pfizer, do we have to stay with that for our third shot, or, if we choose, can we get a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot?” — David Merves, Aventura

A. You don’t have to return to the same site for your booster; you can go anywhere. Here’s a list of South Florida sites that offer shots: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavirus/fl-ne-ss-prem-covid-vaccine-heres-where-to-go-20210218-jrrk2ydfejb6fabzplukafxf64-story.html .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you stick with the same brand you got for your first shots, unless it’s not available; then you can try another brand. Johnson & Johnson is not part of the booster program; data has yet to come in on whether J&J recipients need another shot.

Q. “I got the first shot on Friday. Now I don’t feel good today, Saturday. If I tested positive a day or two later, does it void the first shot out?” — Jesse, Satsuma

A. Your timing is good, and if you did get COVID, you have extra protection for the coming months, said Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physicians’ network with headquarters in Boca Raton.

“The vaccine and COVID-19 will both produce antibodies to help you fight infection in the future,” she said. “So it will not void the first shot.”

Q. “Is there any research on how much more protected you may or may not be if you have been infected by COVID-19 and recovered from it and also been vaccinated? Do you have greater immunity because of both of those events?” — Mark, Pompano Beach

A. According to research out of Great Britain, you do. The Oxford study on the delta variant checked whether having both COVID-19 vaccination and natural infection had an effect on immunity. The results haven’t been published yet, but initial findings show extra immunity for people who had both the virus and their vaccines.

“People who had been vaccinated after already being infected with COVID-19 had even more protection against the delta variant than vaccinated individuals who had not had COVID-19 before,” said Dr. Joanna Drowos, an associate professor at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school. “This is difficult to quantify as many personal and physiologic factors impact immune response. Vaccination continues to be recommended for anyone who is not yet vaccinated and has had a natural COVID-19 infection.”

Q. “I had COVID at the beginning of August but am now negative. I was able to get monoclonal antibodies five days after I presented symptoms. Will I need a booster? I had my second Pfizer vaccine Jan. 28; I received the infusion on Aug. 11.” — Sandi Block-Brezner

A. Your situation is almost ahead of the science, as the recommendations for people to get vaccines after getting antibody treatment focus on the unvaccinated. There isn’t substantive research yet on vaccinated people who received the treatment.

“Currently, there are no data on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in people who received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Based on the estimated half-life of such therapies and evidence suggesting that reinfection is uncommon within the 90 days after initial infection, vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days after receiving monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. This is a precautionary measure until additional information becomes available, to avoid potential interference of the antibody therapy with vaccine-induced immune responses.”

This advice doesn’t specifically apply to boosters, which may become available to the general population beginning Sept. 20. But Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physicians’ network with headquarters in Boca Raton, said to wait the 90 recommended days and see if new research emerges.

“That will take you to November,” she said. “By then we should have greater clarity and more data on who needs a booster shot and when.”

Q. “My physician said I was not allowed in the office until I got vaccinated. Is that a new law in Florida?” — Carol Aiken, Lake Worth Beach

A. A Florida law that went into effect July 1 prevents businesses and schools from requiring “vaccine passports,” or proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as a condition of entry or service. However, the law exempts health care providers.

“The doctor may request proof of vaccination,” Boca Raton attorney Peter Sachs said.

Q. “Does a person have to wait eight months from the second vaccination before getting the booster or can a person get it sooner, say five to seven months? My husband and I got our boosters and I am concerned about my son who lives with us. He is 45.” — Ellen Ingber

A. Anyone who has a weak immune system can go now to get a booster . Boosters may be approved for the general population starting Sept. 20. However, you are supposed to wait eight months from your second vaccine to get this third dose.

Vaccinated Floridians who are fearful about the delta variant have already started getting their boosters , even though eight months have not passed for them, and pharmacies appear to not be asking too many questions. Your son might want to ask his doctor whether it’s a good idea for him to get his third dose now.

Q. “I will be getting my flu shot on Sept. 20. How long should I wait before getting the Moderna booster?” — Lisa Rosen

A. This is one of those situations where the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed and you have to pay attention to keep up. Here’s what Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physician network with headquarters in Boca Raton, said you should do.

“The CDC originally said to wait two weeks in between a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine like the flu shot,” she said. “They have since changed their recommendations and have stated you can get the COVID-19 vaccine with any other vaccine.”

Q. “I’m 63 and live with my daughter and her 3-year-old daughter. None of us are vaccinated. Will it make them more susceptible to COVID if I get vaccinated?” — Mark Jones, Winter Haven

A. No, you will actually be protecting them. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people getting COVID-19 and can also reduce the risk of spreading it.” Your granddaughter is vulnerable because she’s too young to get a vaccine, but encourage your daughter to get vaccinated with you to defend yourselves and the little one from the delta variant’s pernicious spread.

Q. “Does the vaccine go to waste if I don’t go back for my second shot?” — Cheryl, Miami

A. The COVID vaccines have short shelf lives, so if no one else walks into the clinic around the time of your second scheduled shot, it likely will get thrown out.

Once a Moderna vial is opened, the 10 to 15 doses in the package last only 12 hours. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines also must be used quickly once opened. There are six doses in Pfizer vaccine vials, which must be used within six hours, and five doses in Johnson & Johnson vials, which also must be used within six hours.

There are many reasons vaccines go to waste. Some are improperly stored or transported or break in their packaging. But people not showing up for appointments is definitely one of the reasons they have to be thrown out.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that waste is to be expected. New federal guidance advises: “Providers should not miss any opportunities to vaccinate every eligible person who presents at a vaccination site.” That means if people show up at a clinic and wants a Pfizer shot, even though a Moderna set of vials is already open and may have to be tossed if not used, patients should get the shots they prefer.

Q. “I have had COVID twice. Will the vaccine hurt me?” — Betty, Belews Creek, N.C.

A. Even if you have had the virus, you may not be immune from the delta variant and others that likely are coming and that vaccines protect us from. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can get the vaccine as soon as you’re out of quarantine and symptom-free, with one caveat: If you received monoclonal antibody treatments, you should wait 90 days after your full recovery.

A recent study of patients in Kentucky who were infected more than once showed the vaccines provide better protection than natural immunity.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country.”

Q. “Are local school districts taking into account vaccination status when deciding who has to quarantine after a potential exposure? If parents provide proof of vaccination, will their child NOT get sent to quarantine? I am wondering if the school districts are providing incentives for students ages 12 and up to get vaccinated, or if the children whose parents refuse vaccinations are treated exactly the same quarantine-wise?” — Amy Sherman, Fort Lauderdale

A. There are no incentives, but the school districts do take into account vaccination status in deciding who needs to quarantine. In Broward and Palm Beach County schools, fully vaccinated students do not need to isolate if they are notified they have been exposed to COVID-19, as long as they don’t have symptoms. It’s the same for students who have tested positive in the past three months and recovered; they don’t need to quarantine as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Despite these rules, thousands of South Florida kids, including those too young to be vaccinated, have been forced to isolate because they have been exposed, which is defined as being within six feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who received a positive test. These kids can go back to school if they have no symptoms and test negative on day five or later after exposure, or seven days have passed since exposure and they have no symptoms.

Q. “I was told it didn’t matter if I received the COVID vaccine, I could still get COVID. Then why get the vaccine?” — Linda, Sanford

“Why get the vaccine if you can still get COVID” — Brenda Sue Plouvier

A. The vaccines prevent severe illness and death. We all know people at this point who have been vaccinated but still got COVID, but it’s super rare for them to be hospitalized or die from it. In July, 98.3% of people hospitalized for COVID were unvaccinated.

You don’t want to be unvaccinated and contract COVID. If you don’t die from it, you risk long-term effects, including muscle atrophy, brain fog, autoimmune conditions and mental health challenges. Since the virus is relatively new, we don’t know how long these problems last.

So even though the vaccines are imperfect, scientists recommend them so you can avoid these physical and emotional consequences.

Q. “Can my country club community require me to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of using the facilities for which I am paying annual membership dues?” — Brian, West Palm Beach

A. The club cannot require this, although they can mandate mask-wearing, Boca Raton attorney Peter Sachs said. He said a Florida law that went into effect July 1 prohibits businesses from asking about vaccination as a condition of service.

“Fines up to $5,000 may be imposed for violations,” he said. “However, in my opinion, your country club may require you to wear a mask when utilizing amenities and may accept a vaccination passport produced by a member, on a voluntary basis, to waive the mask requirement. Although you are paying annual membership dues, the club does have an obligation to act in the best interests of its members, to protect its staff and may adopt reasonable rules to accomplish same.”

Q. “Have there been any studies done on the effects of the vaccine on people taking drugs for rheumatoid arthritis like Humira, Xeljanz and Rinvoq? It seems that my RA flared up after the second shot and I had to switch from one biologic to another arthritic medication. I know that it has been said people with autoimmune disease were not included in the trials for the vaccine but have any studies been done since then regarding autoimmune disease?” — Gary Cohen

A. New studies are confirming the vaccines are safe for most people with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, said Dr. Joanna Drowos, an associate professor of family medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school.

In May, she said, researchers reported in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases that 82 percent of people with RA mounted a strong immune response to the vaccines, compared with the control group in which 100 percent of the patients responded.

Other studies have provided reassurance about side effects and flare-ups. The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology COVID-19 Registry documented the experiences of 1,500 people with RA and other rheumatic diseases. Drowos said those who got the vaccine generally had short-term side effects similar to those experienced by the general population.

“Based on this data, only 5% of people with RA experienced a flare in their rheumatoid disease following their inoculations, with 1.2% rating it as severe,” Drowos said. “If this is what you experienced, it is definitely important to check in with your physician.”

Q. “If I scan my COVID vaccination card and load the scanned version onto my cell phone, will that be acceptable proof of my vaccination? How about a copied paper version that I can carry in my wallet?” — Lisa Rosen

A. Each place you visit will likely have a different rule. If you go to Hawaii, for example, you have to upload a picture of your card to a state website and also have your card with you to show to officials.

I was in New York City recently and was asked to show my card before entering a building. I showed a picture from my phone and was surprised that sufficed. But from now on when I travel I’m going to keep my actual card with me, in a little plastic bag to protect it, in case I visit somewhere with different rules.

You can also scan your CDC card into several free phone apps, including Clear, VaxYes and Airside, but there’s no universal app that we know will be accepted everywhere.

Q. “I had COVID-19 in January, and I received my Moderna shots in May and June. I plan to travel after Labor Day to see my grandson in New Jersey. Is there any danger of me contracting and/or passing along COVID to him, as he is too young to be vaccinated?” — Catherine Stamm, Fort Lauderdale

A. It’s so hard to know how to handle these situations. We desperately want to see our relatives and friends but don’t know who’s carrying the virus. Here’s advice from Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a physicians’ network based in Boca Raton.

“The COVID-19 vaccines we have are effective in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” she said. “But you can still get infected with the virus and pass it on to others even if you are vaccinated. I would employ all the safety measures we have been taking since the beginning: masking, social distancing and hand washing.”

Q. “The University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University are requiring the vaccine for staff and faculty. Why isn’t Lynn University implementing a similar mandate?” — Lynn professor

A. You are correct that Miami and NSU are requiring COVID vaccines for their employees. But Lynn, which has about 3,000 students in Boca Raton, believes the campus has COVID under control with mask requirements and other rules implemented over the past year and is not planning a vaccine mandate.

“The diligence and hard work of our faculty, staff and students has kept Lynn University operating safely during the pandemic and since we reopened in August 2020,” spokeswoman Jamie D’Aria said. “Over the last year, COVID-19 cases remained manageable on campus, and we did not see any significant transmission inside the classroom as students and faculty followed facial covering and healthy hygiene protocols.”

Q. “My grandson just had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. His second dose will be Sept. 2. Will he have any protection when school starts on Sept. 15?” — Debby Pasquarella

A. His timing is good because he is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose. That would technically be the day after his school starts. So he will have full protection in his first week of classes.

Q. “I am 69-year-old female who is fully vaccinated. Is it risky for me to go on a cruise out of Florida now?” — Linda Brace

A . This is a tough one. I asked Bari Golin-Blaugrund, spokeswoman for Cruise Lines International Association, the industry’s trade group, and here’s what she said:

“Cruise lines today are operating with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation of any industry in the world, with a lower incidence rate than we are seeing on land. In addition to the multiple layers of public health protocols that cruise lines have adopted, many of our members are requiring vaccination for eligible passengers on many itineraries, and crew vaccination has been a top priority of the industry since vaccines have become widely available. We have heard from many people who have just completed a cruise itinerary from Florida, and the reviews so far have been nothing but positive!”

Obviously, that’s what we would expect someone from the cruise industry to say. Here are some other facts: There are frequent reports of COVID cases on board ships that are sailing now. Twenty-seven ships that currently operate or will be operating in U.S. waters have reported COVID-19 infections to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since cruising resumed this summer.

Of the 27 ships, 14 are sailing with passengers. Most recently, there’s the case of the Carnival Vista , which made a stop last week in Belize: Twenty-six crew members and one passenger tested positive for COVID. That’s out of 1,400 crew members and almost 3,000 passengers, according to Belize’s Tourism Board.

So do a lot of research about your cruise line and ship before making a decision, including vaccination requirements for passengers and crew and for the destinations where the ship will dock. You can get more information and check the COVID status of the ship you want to sail on at this website: cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise .

Q. “Can I get the first dose in Los Angeles and the second dose in Miami?” — Jaime Delgadillo

A. The Florida Department of Health does not want you to do this. According to their website: “Someone should only get their shot in Florida, however, if they will be in Florida for the time period needed to receive both shots.”

The department says shots in Florida are for full-time and seasonal residents, and for people doing business in the state. So I recommend you choose either LA or Miami and try to get both shots in the same location, three to four weeks apart.

Q. “Where can seniors with immune deficiencies get their third shot now?” — Barry Baitch

“I am 74, had my first Pfizer shot in January, second in February. I really would like to get a booster because it’s seven months since I got vaccinated! Can I show up and get another Pfizer shot somewhere?” — Geraldine Bielawski

“I had both shots of the vaccine in February and March. I am 92 years young with asthma. I’ve had double pneumonia two times. When I get a cold I usually get chest congestion. Should I get a third booster shot?” — Lucille Tarant

A. At the moment, a third dose is only recommended for people with moderate to severe immune deficiencies , such as organ transplant patients, people on meds that suppress the immune system and people with active HIV or cancers of the blood. It’s not recommended for people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or others anxious that their shots have worn off. Ask your doctor whether you qualify.

If you’re eligible now, go to vaccines.gov , put in your zip code and find a site near you. Most of the pharmacies that offered shots earlier this year are still open, including Publix, CVS and Walgreens.

Q. “Have there been any studies about long-term effects in breakthrough COVID cases? Can vaccinated people who get COVID have long-term effects?” — Marsha, Pompano Beach

A. Studies on vaccinated people who contract COVID are just starting to trickle in, but research is showing that some patients already are reporting long-lasting symptoms, including not only fatigue and shortness of breath but heart, lung and brain challenges.

Several studies are showing vaccinated people remain sick after they are considered recovered. An Israeli study of 1,497 vaccinated health care workers reported 39 breakthrough infections, and 19 percent of those workers still had symptoms six weeks after their convalescence.

A new federal initiative called RECOVER, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, is looking at post-recovery symptoms, known as long COVID, and the best ways to treat them. Congress has set aside $1.15 billion for this project, so hopefully they will come up with good strategies to help patients who continue to suffer for months after they leave the hospital.

Q. “What do you do about getting vaccinated if you leave a vaccine trial? I am part of the Novavax trial, and with a return to work in person with no mask or vaccine mandate, I feel strongly that I would want to get a third shot when it is available. I teach at a university and have a 175-person college course. With low vaccination rates among college-age adults, the surging Delta variant, and two small kids at home that are too young to be vaccinated, I just don’t see any other way to keep my kids and myself safe.” — Boca Raton professor

A. There’s no third shot available to anyone in the United States at the moment, so that’s not an option, said Dr. Joanna Drowos, an associate professor at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school. In the meantime, you can quit the trial and consult with the trial coordinator and your doctor about how to proceed.

“Participation in any clinical trial is voluntary,” she said. “You have the opportunity to withdraw from the study at any time. It would be important to check in with the coordinator for the trial about any care that you received, as some trials involve the use of both vaccine and placebo or alternate treatments.”

She said to keep in touch with the trial coordinator as recommendations could change in the coming months about a booster dose.

“By the time this recommendation changes, your trial may also be testing additional doses as well, so it would be important to check in with the clinical trial team and your personal physician about what is currently recommended and available before making any decisions about additional vaccine doses,” she said.

Q. “I got my first shot of the vaccine four months ago but never went back. Should I get the second shot now?” — Jamie B. Daniels

A. Yes, go now, said Dr. Joanna Drowos, associate professor of family medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you get the second Pfizer or Moderna shot three to four weeks after the first. But waiting six weeks is also OK, and if you wait even longer, you still don’t have to start over again, Drowos said.

“There is currently limited information on the effectiveness of receiving your second shot earlier than recommended or later than six weeks after the first shot,” according to the CDC. “However, if you do receive your second shot of COVID-19 vaccine earlier or later than recommended, you do not have to restart the vaccine series.”

Q. “Are Florida teachers resigning due to lax COVID rules in the state during the surge?” — Wendy Traver

A. The school year has just started or is about to start in most Florida school districts, so the districts are still compiling their numbers. Teachers leave the profession for an assortment of reasons, even during COVID-19. But here’s what happened last year:

In Broward, in the first half of the last school year, there were 665 “separations,” which would include retirements, resignations, terminations or leaves of absence. The previous year there were 428 in the same time period, and the year before that, 540. That’s out of about 14,000 total on the force.

The largest category of people leaving was retirements, with 340. But 93 said they got a new teaching position, 14 were dissatisfied with pay or working conditions, 60 relocated and 143 called their reasons “personal.”

Palm Beach County also had a higher than normal number of resignations and retirements in the first half of the last school year, totaling 473, up from 268 the previous year and 350 the year before that. The district has more than 13,000 instructors.

It was a tough year for Florida teachers. Many had to get used to wearing masks and teaching students at home and online at the same time. This year, they won’t be teaching students online anymore, but we’re about to see if their jobs become easier without this task or harder because of the Delta surge and mask restrictions.

Q. “Can the citizens of Florida form a class-action suit against Governor DeSantis for depraved indifference concerning our health and welfare regarding illness from COVID-19 and his inaction for enacting laws or mandates to help prevent the spread? Many of us are masking and are vaccinated but are still very scared of breakthrough infections in a state that is rampant with this virus.” — Sue, Boynton Beach

A. A class-action lawsuit allows the claims of many people who have been harmed to be settled in a single proceeding instead of each filing a separate case. Although it may sound like COVID-19 would be a natural for this type of proceeding, since there are so many victims, Boca Raton attorney Peter Sachs recommends against this route.

“While we are all very concerned with the latest turn of events regarding the Delta strain of the virus, disagreeing with the governor’s policies is not the basis for a class action,” Sachs said. “Questions and concerns of this sort are best dealt with at the ballot box in a democracy.”

Q. “Can my country club make me wear a mask even though I am vaccinated?” — Ronnie, Boynton Beach

A. They can, said Boca Raton attorney Daniel E. Weber.

“Whether it is a traditional country club or a country club operating as a homeowners association, the association, through its board, will have control over the governance and operations of the facilities, including the ability to impose reasonable rules and regulations,” Weber said. “So long as the rules created are reasonable, they will be upheld by a court if challenged.”

This view is the consensus among several attorneys I asked, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited mask mandates at some sites, such as schools.

“There’s nothing prohibiting country clubs from mandating such actions,” attorney Guy Shir said. “The issue, of course, becomes whether the governor’s orders can override that. I believe that he’s made it clear that for private businesses and establishments, he’s not going to mandate like he did for Broward County schools. So I believe I’m safe to say in a resounding yes, they can mandate masks.”

Q. “Five days after receiving my first Pfizer shot, do I have any protection from the virus if I still wear a mask, but no one else is wearing one inside a crowded restaurant?” — Linda, Sunrise

A. After your first dose, you’re considered partially but not fully protected from the virus. And that partial protection doesn’t come until two weeks after that first injection, said Dr. Joanna Drowos, an associate professor at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school.

“Assuming that your immune system is not compromised by any underlying medical conditions or medication use, you will have some protection 14 days after your first dose,” she said. “You would be considered well protected once you have completed your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, raising your COVID-19 protection from what might be as low as 33% better than an unvaccinated person up to 90%. The vaccine’s protection is generally achieved somewhere between seven to 14 days after the second dose. It is important to continue to take precautions to limit your exposure, including masking, social distancing, avoiding crowds and hand-washing.”

Q. “I want to go to church. I have both COVID-19 shots but I’m high risk. I’m 63 years old. Both of my sisters do not want me to go yet. Because of the variant, what should I do?” — Cary, Orlando

A. I can relate to this feeling of wanting to re-engage with like-minded people and the rituals we miss. Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer at MDVIP, a national physicians’ network, said you should figure out a plan with your doctor.

“If she is at high risk, even though she is vaccinated, she should consider waiting longer to go in person as the numbers have increased in Florida,” Klemes said. “Maybe she could take advantage of the virtual services that are taking place.”

I know, they’re not the same as attending in person. Hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to reconnect in the group settings we had come to love and now value more than ever.

Q. “I got vaccinated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. I have my vaccine card but would like to know if they provide a digital record of vaccination? If not, are they planning to? Such secure proof may be needed when traveling or for other purposes.” — Scott Reiter

A. The Health Care District is not offering digital records and doesn’t plan to, spokesman Thomas Cleare said. The only exception is if you were vaccinated at the district’s C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, which maintain digital records of patients’ entire vaccination history.

Unfortunately, there’s no statewide or nationwide database for you to access your information and get a printout.

“With COVID vaccines, there is no government tracking or entering of information for who has received the vaccine at this point, like we do with the Florida SHOTS database for other vaccines,” said Dr. Joanna L. Drowos, an associate professor of family medicine at Florida Atlantic University’s medical school.

Q. “The state of Florida could not wait to stop reporting COVID infections and deaths some months ago. When will daily reporting begin again since the Delta variant appears to be the new ‘it’?” — Alan, Delray Beach

A. The Florida Department of Health stopped issuing daily reports on the rate of COVID infection and death in the state in June. At the time, the infection rate had fallen to 5%, the World Health Organization threshold for safe re-openings. A spokeswoman said the reports were no longer needed.

“As vaccinations increase and the new case positivity rate decreases, the Florida Department of Health has moved to a weekly reporting schedule for key COVID-19 data,” department spokeswoman Weesam Khoury said in a statement.

Obviously, things have changed since then. The positivity rate was 17.8% as of July 29 , which we know because the state issues weekly reports now instead of daily. The state has not announced any plan to resume the daily update.

Q. “My son was born on Aug, 3, 2004. He is turning 17. Can he get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?” — Hemi, Doral

A. Happy birthday to your son, but he can’t get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s only approved for age 18 and older. He can get a Pfizer shot, which is OK for ages 12 and older. It’ll be two visits instead of one, but tell him it’s worth it.

Q. “If I got the Pfizer vaccine for my first shot and then by mistake got Moderna for second shot, is that dangerous?” — Antonelle Chunka

A. You should be fine, said Dr. Jose R. Mateo, an infectious disease specialist at KIDZ Medical Services, which has offices throughout South Florida.

“It is probably not dangerous,” Mateo said. “Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have the same active ingredient — a synthetic coronavirus genetic material or messenger RNA. They also share two inactive ingredients and have the same mechanism of action. During separate clinical trials, both vaccines demonstrated a comparable efficacy and safety profile.”

He said it’s unlikely that mixing the two would result in a different outcome than if you got two shots with the same brand. The CDC actually allows for the use of a different mRNA vaccine for the second dose, at a minimum interval of 28 days between doses, if the brand given for the first dose cannot be determined or is not available.

Q. “My wife’s aunt had a half-brother in Tampa who recently died from COVID. He had the full Pfizer vaccine quite some time ago. He and his wife both were infected and he died after only three days. The wife has recovered. Is there any data being compiled about fully vaccinated people dying after contracting the virus?” — Alan, Delray Beach

A. I am so sorry to hear this. We read stories like this in the news but when it hits close to home, it’s really painful. Please keep in mind that this situation is super-rare. Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying about the number of cases of vaccinated people hospitalized or dying.

As of July 19, there were 1,141 deaths attributed to these breakthrough cases reported to the CDC out of 161 million people vaccinated. Among vaccinated people who died or were hospitalized for COVID, 49% were women and 74% were age 65 or older.

“No vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people,” according to the agency. “There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.”

Q. “Can my job lay me off if I do not have the COVID shot or refuse to take it?” — Jason Cintron

A. Yes, you may lose your job if you decline a COVID-19 vaccine. The Sun-Sentinel asked several workplace experts this question and the consensus was that as long as the employer treats everyone equally, a mandate is allowed. Here’s what two of the experts said:

Donna Ballman, Fort Lauderdale employment lawyer: “Yes, employees can be terminated for refusing to vaccinate, unless they fall within a legal exception. If they do fall within an exception, then the issue will be whether there is a hardship on the employer. If the employer can prove there is a hardship, they may still be able to terminate, even with an exception.”

Jay Starkman, founder and CEO of the Miami-based human resources firm Engage PEO: “If it is not a refusal where [the employees] are taking steps to show a religious belief or a bona fide medical reason, then the answer is yes, as long as the policy is uniformly enforced. You can’t say these three employees are going to be fired, but this fourth one is essential to the business — we’re going to keep them on. You can’t do that.”

Got a question? Email Sun Sentinel staff writer Lois K. Solomon at AskLois@sunsentinel.com