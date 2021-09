We know that we’re all waiting a really long time to see Yellowstone season 4, but at least we keep getting new teasers!. With that in mind, may we go ahead and present the latest one below? This one features Thomas Rainwater from the jump talking about leaders, and it’s the sort of thing that could have all sorts of different interpretations for it. Is this a reference to John Dutton’s possible death? Maybe, but it’s just as likely that it’s taken out of context for the sake of the promo. That is the whole point of these — to have us all on the edge of our seat!

