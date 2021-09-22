OUT TO PASTOR: Ready or not, here I quit

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Our 15-year-old son is involved in a niche sport. He joined the rec team at 10, made the club team at 11, and the “elite” team at 13. He genuinely loves it, and it gives him so much joy. During the pandemic shutdown, he didn’t participate at all (for obvious reasons)—and though he was bummed, it was so much easier on our entire family. We no longer spent entire weekends driving three or four hours each way to his tournaments. We had our son home with us every night for dinner. He got closer with his two younger sisters, instead of spending every night at practice until after they went to bed. And most of all, we were able to spend holidays together enjoying one another’s company, instead of cramped in a hotel room with another family we dislike, solely because both our kids play this sport.

