This Seattle Chain Has The Best Pancakes In Washington

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it ?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right , too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Washington!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Evergreen State at...

Skillet !

At this Seattle chain, you have the option of buttermilk, whole grain, or gluten-free pancakes to choose from. You can get some delicious fruit toppings or make it a platter with meat and a side of eggs. Simple and delicious!

Here's what writers recommend you get if you drop one of their locations: "Be sure to get the griddle cakes. They come with a seasonal compote, house-made brown sugar syrup, and lemon zest butter."

