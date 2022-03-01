ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

This Seattle Chain Has The Best Pancakes In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qQcM_0c5lBtDi00
Photo: Getty Images

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it ?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right , too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Washington!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Evergreen State at...

Skillet !

At this Seattle chain, you have the option of buttermilk, whole grain, or gluten-free pancakes to choose from. You can get some delicious fruit toppings or make it a platter with meat and a side of eggs. Simple and delicious!

Here's what writers recommend you get if you drop one of their locations: "Be sure to get the griddle cakes. They come with a seasonal compote, house-made brown sugar syrup, and lemon zest butter."

Click here for the full report.

Comments / 2

Gordon Djordjevic
09-23

I doubt it has the best pancakes. I can make pan cakes. Not for the mass. But entirely mine are better for me.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
Miami Herald

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
FingerLakes1.com

Costco: New store coming to this state

Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping. Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk. If this is your state you might want to keep reading. Store memberships are about $60-$120. Which considering all the perks it comes with. If you’re serious about your shopping this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancakes#Brown Sugar#Food Drink#Ihop
TheStreet

The New M&M Flavor Has Some Surprising Ingredients

M&Ms, the iconic candy-coated chocolate has been in the news a lot lately: a month after the candy's new and less sexy characters prompted a conservative backlash, the Mars-owned candy brand is teasing fans with a new flavor. Introduced in 1941 in the red, yellow, green, brown, orange, and violet...
FOOD & DRINKS
NJ.com

Popular N.J. pizza joint says it’s closing

One of Asbury Park’s Main St. attractions is set to shutter. Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen announced Thursday in a social media post it will close on Feb. 28. Located at 711 4th Ave., the popular BYOB pizza joint has been a favorite for locals looking to get away from the bustle of downtown Asbury Park.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
Greyson F

Popular Breakfast Restaurant Opening New Location

Wake up early for your morning pancakes.Joseph Gonzalez/Unsplash. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And for those who enjoy a bit of sweetness in the morning, there’s nothing like well-made pancakes and other goodies during breakfast. To help satisfy those early food cravings, a popular breakfast destination in metro Phoenix is expanding to a third location.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

31% Said This Is The Best Side Dish At Texas Roadhouse

When you're in the mood for a fat, juicy steak but you don't want to pay the outrageous prices at fancy steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse may be the place for you. The casual American restaurant first opened its doors in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana and has since become one of the most popular national chains in the U.S., serving some 5,000 guests every week (via Money Inc.). Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, which are USDA Choice quality and cut by hand by the chain's in-house meat trimmers. You can opt for a 6-ounce sirloin, a 12-ounce New York strip, or even the massive 20-ounce bone-in ribeye, all cooked to your preference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
MySanAntonio

The 5 best bourbons under $25

I recently revisited a couple bottles of sub-$25 bottles, lovingly filling glasses, tumblers, and coffee cups with dive bar standards like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and my personal favorite old man whiskey, Evan Williams. After spending a week (or maybe it was two months?) reviewing each bottle with an open...
DRINKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pepsi introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

Pepsi is putting a whole new meaning into the soft drink. In what the company describes its "most ambitious feat yet," PepsiCo announced Wednesday a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi, is being released in the United States on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Craving This Cute New Drink Item

If you love warm and cozy drinks, you've probably had your fair share of hot cocoa bombs. The sweet spheres rose to fame in late 2020 — and since then, they've become a winter staple. So much so that many brands have released the treat in unique shapes, including hearts and snowmen.
SHOPPING
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
612
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy