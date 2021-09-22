Kumho Selected as OE Tire for 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

With the reveal of the new Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz this year, the question on everyone's lips was whether these compact trucks would succeed. Large trucks continue to sell in droves and for buyers requiring something smaller, there is no shortage of crossovers and SUVs to choose from. Well, it seems that the Santa Cruz wants to put any concerns about the return of the compact truck to rest because it has emerged as the fastest-selling vehicle in the country in August, based on an analysis by iSeeCars. The Santa Cruz has overtaken the Chevrolet Corvette in the process, and we all know about the consistently high demand for the Chevy. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class ranks third.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO