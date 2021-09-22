CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kumho Selected as OE Tire for 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKumho Tire USA has been selected by Hyundai as the original equipment (OE) supplier for the 2022 Santa Cruz. The new entry into the market designated by Hyundai as a “sport adventure vehicle” will come equipped with the Kumho Crugen HP71 product line in a 245/60R18 fitment. Kumho’s Crugen series...

