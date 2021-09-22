CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Planning Now Means Financial Security Later

scottsdale.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsUSA) - For many people, the idea of creating and sticking to a budget is intimidating. …

www.scottsdale.org

KRON4

Plan ahead: Financial advice for couples

Getting on the same page financially with your partner is really important, but only 1 in 5 couples are making important money decisions together. Local financial advisor Sam Gaeta from Defined Financial Planning is here with three questions you should be discussing with your partner right now. Q: Why is...
RELATIONSHIPS
jocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Is My COLA Increase Based On My Current SS Benefit?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year’s payment. I’ve talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year’s payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

JPMorgan Chase acquires college financial planning platform

JPMorgan Chase has acquired college financial planning platform Frank. The acquisition could help Chase boost long-term customer loyalty and retention. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client. JPMorgan Chase has acquired Frank, a college financial planning platform...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KHOU

Secure your financial future with Quest Trust Company

HOUSTON — E-mail Quest Trust Company at Info@QuestTrust.com for a free ticket to their Wealth-Building seminar on Saturday, September 25th. They'll have a virtual attendance option or attend in-person with a complimentary lunch included. For more information, give Quest Trust Company a call at (855) FUN-IRAS. That works out to...
HOUSTON, TX
aspeninstitute.org

A Financial Security Threat in the Courtroom

Today in America, debt collection lawsuits are simultaneously on the rise, wreaking havoc on the financial lives of millions of low-income households of color, and poorly understood by almost everyone outside the legal system, including the 68 million adults who have debt in collections. It’s a dangerous combination, not only...
LAW
Laredo Morning Times

Financial expert answers top questions about planning

Being prepared for the future financially isn’t hard to do when you have a skilled professional financial planner assisting you. Juan Munoz, CFP, AIF, CRC, AAMS, financial planner at Life Strategy Financial, said the certified financial planner board has a multi-step process when working with clients. Q: What are the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ABC 4

How to financially plan with your partner

Stace Jensen came by to give advice on how to set goals and have financial planning discussions with your partner, which she refers to as financial intimacy. Jensen has 25 years of financial experience so she understands what works and what doesn’t. She emphasizes that having these discussions with your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kingsvillerecord.com

Financial Planning Tips for the "Sandwich Generation"

- The "Sandwich Generation" is a term that can be used to describe many adults in their 30s through 50s who support both their children and their parents -- whether financially, physically or mentally. These adults are often stressed out because they are pulled in two separate directions: They must...
thetampabay100.com

Financial planning for young professionals

“Better late than never” is a saying that applies to many different situations — even when developing a financial plan. Yet although it’s never too late, the truth is… the earlier the better. That’s why young professionals should work to achieve financial stability ASAP. Here are some tips to get started:
PERSONAL FINANCE
WINKNEWS.com

Money Monday: Financial planning for college students

When we think about financial planning, we envision a life that, to some, may seem very far away. However, it is never too early to start planning for your financial future. With advice on financial planning for college students is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Tribune-Star

TH First Financial Corp. merges with The Morris Plan

Terre Haute First Financial Corporation on Monday announced it has merged with its subsidiary The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute. The merger will be effective on December 31, subject to federal regulatory approval. The merger will result in increased efficiencies, which will be recognized beginning in the first quarter of 2022, said Rodger A. McHargue, chief financial officer of the bank.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
news8000.com

The 3 Easiest Ways to Increase Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a crucial retirement income source for many seniors, but the average benefit is just $1,544. The good news is, there are options to earn a higher monthly income than this average. While Social Security is never going to be enough to support you, you can increase...
PERSONAL FINANCE

