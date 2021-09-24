CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Point, NY

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Gabby Petito’s Missing Fiancé Brian Laundrie

By Dick Brennan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7wT2_0c5kNR8500

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Gabby Petito ‘s missing fiancé Brian Laundrie .

These charges are not over Petito’s death, which has been ruled a homicide. It’s a charge over the use of a bank card, but it could be an indication that prosecutors are trying to make a bigger case against Laundrie.

The U.S. District Court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant following a grand jury indictment.

It alleges Laundrie used a debit card and a PIN number that didn’t belong to him to make charges over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

“It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum,” said Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino.

“It is likely that they weren’t ready to prosecute for the more serious charges,” said Zachary Carter, former U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of New York.

Carter says if the authorities could arrest Laundrie on lesser charges, they could likely get a higher bail because he’s already a proven flight risk.

“It buys the authorities time to gather the evidence necessary to make a strong prosecutable case of homicide against the defendant,” Carter told CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

Meanwhile, police in Moab, Utah, are launching a former investigation into how their department handled a dispute between Laundrie and Petito.

Police said Petito was the aggressor, but a 911 caller said Laundrie was slapping her.

Watch Carolyn Gusoff’s report —

Earlier Thursday, the search for Laundrie resumed in Florida .

In her hometown of Blue Point, a collection of flowers and balloons expresses community grief, and 650 miles away in North Carolina, another coastal community is heartbroken, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

READ MORE : Gravity Of Gabby Petito’s Killing Hits Long Island’s Blue Point: ‘It’s Kind Of Like A Shattered Community’

Petito worked in a Carolina beach restaurant soon after graduating high school.

“Gabby was … a bright soul, a bright light. She was always happy, always had a smile on her face, always trying to bring everybody up with her,” said Lara Witschen, general manager of Smoke on the Water. “She’s not just a name. She’s not just a case. She was a person and she was very special to a lot of people and many of us here.”

Witschen said Petito worked in the kitchen and as a hostess before moving to Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ts5K_0c5kNR8500

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

“She was so full of life and had so many plans and had her whole life ahead of her,” Witschen said.

A free spirit, an artist, Petito’s smile is engraved on the hearts of those she worked with. Now, a table at the restaurant is reserved in her memory.

“To know Gabby was to truly know someone who embodied a free spirit. She made life a little lighter and a little less serious. She was adventurous and loved her family and friends wholeheartedly. She enjoyed doing art. That is something we shared a passion for, making the world a more creative and beautiful space,” Witschen said.

READ MORE : Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events

Her death has been ruled a homicide , sparking a manhunt for Laundrie . For the fifth day, FBI-led search teams descended on a sprawling Florida reserve , as more evidence of a toxic relationship emerged.

The couple was documenting what appeared to be a fairytale cross country adventure, until she went missing and he went silent.

READ MORE : Brian Laundrie: Who Is Gabby Petito’s Fiancé, And What Do We Know About Him?

According to one witness, they made a scene inside a Jackson Hole, Wyoming restaurant. Nina Angelo recalled seeing Petito crying and Laundrie angry.

“They were the couple fighting at the restaurant. Friday, Aug. 27, 1 p.m., sitting right next to them. They got kicked out of the restaurant and were fighting with the hostess. She was hysterically crying. She was standing on the sidewalk crying and he walked backed and was like screaming at the hostess,” Angelo posted on Instagram.

READ MORE : National Media Coverage Of Gabby Petito Case Raises Questions About Attention For Missing People Of Color

Angelo said she believes it may have been the last time Petito was seen alive.

“She was crying, she was upset. This has to have been right before she died. You could tell he was relentless. He wouldn’t drop it. Whatever it was, he wouldn’t drop it,” Angelo said.

She said she hopes her recollection helps piece together a timeline leading up to Petito’s death.

The restaurant confirmed Petito and Laundrie were there.

Back in her hometown, a funeral was tentatively planned for Sunday, but that is on hold pending the release of her remains from the coroner in Wyoming. Candles will be lit Friday night in driveways across Long Island. The movement is called “Shine a light for Gabby.”

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff contributed to this report.

CBS New York

CBS New York

CBS New York

