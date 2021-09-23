‘We Need Justice’: Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Zimran Gohar In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. Thirty-four-year-old Dr. Zimran Gohar was hit while riding a motorcycle to work.

On June 1, around 10:30 a.m., police say he was struck by a pickup truck at Rising Sun and Duncannon Avenues.

He died more than a month later at the hospital.

His wife on Thursday asked for help from the public.

“I’m asking for help from anyone who can come forward and help us in this matter. I have two small young children. We need justice,” Sonia Bhatti said.

Police say the truck involved was a gray Ford pickup.