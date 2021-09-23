CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

‘We Need Justice’: Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Zimran Gohar In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A $20,000 reward is being offered in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. Thirty-four-year-old Dr. Zimran Gohar was hit while riding a motorcycle to work.

On June 1, around 10:30 a.m., police say he was struck by a pickup truck at Rising Sun and Duncannon Avenues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NJUF_0c5kJfOX00

He died more than a month later at the hospital.

His wife on Thursday asked for help from the public.

“I’m asking for help from anyone who can come forward and help us in this matter. I have two small young children. We need justice,” Sonia Bhatti said.

Police say the truck involved was a gray Ford pickup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Dramatic Video Shows 2 Men Chase, Kill Man In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police release dramatic video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue. You can see the suspects pull out a gun and start shooting at the victim. They chased the 52-year-old man down the street. He later died from his injuries. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Rising Sun
fox29.com

4 killed, 10 injured in violent 24-hour period in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Overnight violence continues in Philadelphia as 22 shootings have been reported since last Monday. Most recently, during a 24-hour period spanning from Monday into Tuesday, 4 people have been killed in the city. Among those homicides, a woman was shot and killed inside a Kensington home. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot To Death On Front Porch In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot on a front porch. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 9:42 p.m. The department said the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police took him to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made at this time. This is the second shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday night; police said two men died and another was injured after a shooting inside a North 12th Street deli. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia PD Need Help Identifying Shooting Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the above still photo. Detectives state that on September 15, 2021, at 3:07 pm, the victim, a 17-year-old male, was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown black male when he left school at 1500 Wallace St. During the incident the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim but was not hit by the gunfire. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox4news.com

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman and then left the scene. It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Berry Street and Riverside Drive, south of downtown. Police said the woman was hit by a pickup truck that...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy