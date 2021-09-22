CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Acclaimed Mystery Novel Is Coming to 'Masterpiece'

By Daniel Hautzinger
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis the season for the announcement of new dramas and mysteries. Masterpiece has just revealed photos from a new mystery arriving next year, Magpie Murders. An adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, it will star Lesley Manville (who was in last year's World on Fire) as book editor Susan Ryeland. When she tries to obtain the final chapters of an unfinished mystery manuscript featuring detective Atticus Pünd (Timothy McMullan, who has appeared in Endeavour, Grantchester, and King Charles III, among others) from author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill, whom you might recognize from Doc Martin, Vienna Blood, and Game of Thrones), she herself is drawn into a mystery.

