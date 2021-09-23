Sushi restaurant shares their seafood spin on the iconic crunch wrap

Move aside maki, there's a new form of sushi in the spotlight and it's a playful fish-filled take on a fast-food favorite -- the crunch wrap.

While tempura shrimp is a typical way to add texture to a sushi order, the new crunch wrap from Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi envelops an assortment of sushi roll favorites into a disc shape.

Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi - PHOTO: A sushi crunch wrap from Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi in Mount Dora, Florida.

Jonathan McKinney, owner of the Mount Dora, Florida, restaurant, told "Good Morning America" that they conceptualized their now-signature item with Hellthy Junkfood, a popular YouTube channel, to iterate on the Taco Bell item with sushi ingredients.

"The crunch wrap ingredients include sushi rice, cream cheese, masago, spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, and cucumber," McKinney said. "We start by cutting a large sheet of nori into a circle and deep-frying it. Then we take more large nori sheets and assemble them into a square; this is where we start piling our ingredients."

Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi - PHOTO: A large sushi crunch wrap made at Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi.

"After all of the ingredients are combined, we wrap it up tight, and deep fry the entire thing to perfection. We then cut it in half before serving," he added.

The sushi spot has become known for pushing the envelope with their creative menu items with other viral hits like this Baby Yoda-inspired salmon roll .