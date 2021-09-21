CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

By zenger.news
temponewsflorida.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.

temponewsflorida.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Hit Impasse on Biden Agenda, Debt Ceiling Increase (1)

Democratic factions remain at odds on tax and spending package. Deadlines looming for funding government, raising debt ceiling. Democrats hit a wall in their high-stakes effort to simultaneously avert a government shutdown, avoid a debt default and advance President. Joe Biden. ’s $4 trillion agenda, as feuding gripped lawmakers and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
cbslocal.com

Biden Administration Unveils New Plan To Save DACA Immigration Program

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation. It is the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

AOC plans bill to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to introduce a bill focused on reinstating federal unemployment benefits after it ended on Sept. 6. “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dig-in.com

Ocasio-Cortez, Bush lead bid for expanded unemployment aid

Progressive Representatives Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are leading a group of House Democrats in pressuring party leadership to include an expansion of unemployment aid in the $3.5 trillion tax and spending package being drawn up in Congress. “The current state of the unemployment system is a threat to all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

AOC to introduce bill extending pandemic unemployment benefits

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this week she will introduce new legislation to reinstate unemployment benefits for millions of Americans after Congress allowed three federal programs put in place during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to expire last week. "I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Biden Administration#Americans#The U S Supreme Court#The Century Foundation
wallstreetwindow.com

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says – Cezary Podkul

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
U.S. POLITICS
marketplace.org

As federal unemployment benefits end, many states’ UI systems remain janky

The federal programs that expanded and extended unemployment relief for millions of Americans during the pandemic all ended Monday. That means no more federal benefits for gig workers and freelancers, no more federal extension of state benefits and no more federal top-up added to state benefits. The explosion of joblessness...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
850wftl.com

Federal Pandemic Unemployment $300 federal supplement expires

Many American’s will be in shock when they receive unemployment benefits this month. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation expired Monday. The program provided millions of Americans with an extra $300 in unemployment benefits. According to The Century Foundation, approximately 7.5 million Americans will receive smaller unemployment checks. The U.S. economy...
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Millions of Jobless Americans Can Take Advantage of Other Financial Aids Despite Expiration of Unemployment Benefits

Two key unemployment compensation programs have expired, leaving millions of people with few economic choices as a result of the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. In a recently published article in Associated Press, on Monday, two important initiatives came to an end. One offered assistance to self-employed and gig workers while the other offered benefits to individuals who had been unemployed for more than six months. In addition, the $300 weekly supplementary unemployment compensation offered by the Biden administration expired on Monday also.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy