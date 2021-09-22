Silver Taps Notification

DECEMBER 3, 1975 – SEPTEMBER 18, 2021. Andrew Wallace Olin, age 45, of Houston, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Andrew was born December 3, 1975. Andy Olin looked out for me for years. He was my copy editor and later my editor at the Houston Chronicle. Because I’m a writer, he was for a long time my last line of defense between things I thought and things someone would read, which means he protected me from my worst impulsive inclinations. Lest this seem like a clinical task, he also wrote headlines for stories I wrote. “Look at this thing, it’s worth your time . . .” His headlines always sang, even when he had space for only three words. He was a protector and an advocate with more than a little artistic magic.