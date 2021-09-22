CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How the definition of success has changed in COVID fight

By Dr. Nancy A. Anoruo
ABC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the pandemic, experts kept a close watch on the number of new cases -- one of the key metrics signaling success or failure of public health measures. But with new variants leading to more frequent breakthrough infections, mild COVID-19 cases will likely still persist, even if every person in the country is fully vaccinated.

MarketWatch

CDC: We are not changing the definition of 'fully vaccinated' now that COVID-19 boosters are available

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not plan to change the definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" right now that BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shots are available for a large group of the U.S. population. During a White House briefing on Friday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said "we need to have more experience with our third shot and have more people eligible or recommended to receive it, before we change that definition." The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a third booster dose of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, making it the first vaccine to receive regulatory authorization for a booster. Moderna Inc.'s application for a booster shot for its two-dose vaccine is currently under review at the FDA.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TechRadar

The pandemic has changed how SMBs work for good

Visa has announced that is has helped digitally-enable an estimated 16m SMBs worldwide which is just over 30 percent of its multi-year goal, set last year, to digitize 50m small and micro businesses. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the payments giant has launched community-based programs from Dubai to DC...
SMALL BUSINESS
foxbangor.com

COVID-19 has changed role of school nurses

HAMPDEN — School nursing isn’t what it used to be. Gone are the days when school nurses handed out Band-Aids and ice packs. These days, school nurses say they are conducting pool testing for covid and contact tracing as well as working around the clock to keep students, staff and the community safe.
HAMPDEN, ME
sourceforge.net

Q&A with Wisenet: How Covid-19 Has Changed The Way Education Is Delivered

Educational Institutions globally have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The world has seen a drastic shift in education delivery as more and more institutions have been forced to close their campus doors and opt for online learning in an effort to reduce risk and maintain an income stream.
Nature.com

How COVID-19 changed scientific mentoring

You have full access to this article via your institution. Many mentoring relationships were disrupted by the pandemic, particularly ones that relied on regular face-to-face contact. How did these established mentoring relationships survive the switch to virtual meetings?. In the third episode of this seven-part Working Scientist podcast series, Julie...
parentherald.com

Has COVID-19 Changed Our Parenthood Planning?

Our attitudes as a society towards family planning have changed a lot over the years. Unlike our parents, and grandparents, many millennials are choosing to have children much later in life. And many of them are adding fur babies into the mix showing photos of their pet to friends and loved ones instead of a newborn. The $69 billion pet industry is evidence to this boom towards having pets - which is three times larger than it was in 1996.
Business Insider

Leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering new, rosy predictions about the pandemic's end

Top brass at Moderna and AstraZeneca have recently offered rosy predictions about what's in store for the coronavirus. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated," Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, told the Swiss newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Reuters reported Thursday.
The Independent

The pandemic has changed the way we shop – but for how long?

There has been plenty of correspondence from readers about the supply chain crisis affecting supermarkets and businesses. The latest is that supermarket prices had risen 1.3 per cent in the four weeks to 5 September, compared to last year, according to analysts Kantar. That is itself an increase on the 0.4 per cent rise during the previous month. It comes as business leaders warn of the joint impact of disruption from Covid-19 and Brexit – a fact not lost on readers, many of whom have called on the government to do more to try and ease the problems.
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Fosters Daily Democrat

Women in medicine: 'The demographic is definitely changing'

Women play many roles in the medical world, and National Women in Medicine month is a great time to highlight some of our local best. Today, women can be found in all areas of the medical field, on a mostly equal footing with their male counterparts. Janet Laatsch, CEO of...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
airlinegeeks.com

How Airline Marketing And Advertising Has Changed

The ongoing Covid-19 complication remains a significant disturbance to the airline industry, forcing several notable airlines to alter and modify their operations to adapt and overcome the disruption. The airlines are poised to constantly monitor and respond to the fluctuations in passenger travel demand while adjusting flight schedules, frequencies and inaugurating new routes within route networks, in the process. For most, it is a clear opportunity to capture as much of the remaining passenger market as possible and attempt to encourage passengers to return to the skies while observing other ongoing trends, after a lengthy period of low passenger travel demand. As a result, because of the quickly evolving and dynamic nature of the airline industry, several carriers have adopted diverse marketing and advertising strategies to convey to the passengers.
