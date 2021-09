It looks like PS5's performance can be improved with the usual updates. This is evidenced by the recently released patch. A few days ago the PlayStation 5 console received a driver update. Thanks to it Sony's device now offers support for M.2 SSD drives. However, it turns out that this is not the only important change. An analysis conducted by Digital Foundry shows that the console runs slightly faster in the case of several selected titles (tests were conducted on Control Ultimate Edition and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition).

