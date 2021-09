Rodney Gene Nickel of Guthrie, Oklahoma passed away on February 10th, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born June 24th, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri to Mary and Ben Nickel. His father was a skilled machinist who worked on the Wabash Railroad. Rodney graduated from the University of Arkansas with a BSBA degree, and upon graduating worked for Proctor and Gamble.