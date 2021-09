Melvin Louis Stone, age 92 of Guthrie, Oklahoma passed away on September 15, 2021. Melvin was born on March 15, 1929 in Cashion, Oklahoma to Clayton and Iva (Redmond) Stone. Melvin lived in Logan County all of his life. On November 29, 1947 he married Mary Griffin in Navina, Oklahoma. They celebrated 73 years of marriage together and to this union six children were born: Marvin, Kenneth, Wanda, Myra, Donna, and Linda.