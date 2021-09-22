Julia Anne Taylor Troyer

June 22, 1955 - September 11, 2019. Julia Anne Taylor was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma. She and her little sister, Lisa Kay Taylor Ferguson of Guthrie, were both adopted at birth by Doin and Betty Taylor, lifetime residents of Guthrie. Doin, a veteran of World War II, owned and operated “Doin’s Cafe” for several years. As a teenager, Julie worked at the cafe for her daddy as a waitress. Her mother worked at the Masonic Grand Lodge of Oklahoma office right across the street from the cafe. Both of Julie’s parents, and “Papa” Jack Bernier, her step father, pre-deceased Julie.