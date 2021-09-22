CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners vs. A's Prediction: AL Wild Card Stakes Are on the Line

By Iain MacMillan
 5 days ago

All eyes are on the Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Yankees as the American League wild card race heats up, but don’t discount two AL West teams that are still firmly in the mix of things. The Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners both sit only three games back from the...

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
Dodger Insider

Mariners Reinstate OF Jake Fraley from 10-day IL

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Jake Fraley, OF, returned from rebab assignment and reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right shoulder inflammation). · José Marmolejos, INF/OF, designated for assignment. The Mariners Major League, 40-man, roster is now at...
10 potential AL Wild Card matchups ranked

Remember when everyone thought the playoff races were mostly settled? Here is your periodic reminder that the baseball season is long for a reason -- it gives plenty of time for all sorts of madness to happen. The American League Wild Card race is as loopy as any in recent memory. We don’t know who’s going to make it, we don’t know who’s going to host it and we have no idea what’s going to happen. Five teams, within 3 1/2 games of each other ... it could be anyone!
Sports Illustrated

X-Factors for the AL Wild-Card Race

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. As the regular season barrels down toward its eventual conclusion, so much of the postseason picture remains unsettled. We’re a decade into the most recent round of MLB playoff expansion (not counting the one-off 2020 postseason), and though there are certainly justifiable gripes about the format of the playoff system (will a 104-win Dodgers team really have to travel on the road in the divisional round?), adding one more wild-card team to the mix in each league has produced the desired effect of having more teams still in the hunt as the calendar approaches October.
Mariners stymie A's, narrow Wild Card gap

OAKLAND -- Time is running out on the Mariners and their pursuit of the postseason, but they accomplished precisely what they needed to in order to keep those hopes alive by doing damage to the club directly ahead of them in the American League Wild Card standings. Kyle Seager drove...
Daily Democrat

A’s fall to Seattle again, continue to lose ground in AL wild card race

OAKLAND — The Athletics lost ground in the American League wild card race Tuesday night while the Seattle Mariners got even. A 5-2 loss to the Mariners before 4,642 fans at the Coliseum was good news for all three teams above the Athletics (82-69) in the race for two wild card spots. Seattle, meanwhile, improved to 82-69, tying the A’s for second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros.
San Francisco Chronicle

A's lose third straight to Mariners, drop 3½ back in wild-card race

The A’s hopes are still alive but sinking. A final two-week stretch against AL West opponents offered an opportunity to seize or squander. Three straight losses to Seattle cloud what remains. The Mariners have blocked any momentum. Oakland lost its eighth straight meeting with them Wednesday night, a 4-1 decision...
Focused on wild card, Mariners face skidding Angels

When right-hander Paul Sewald signed a free-agent contract this offseason with the Mariners, it registered little more than a couple of lines in the transactions list -- even in Seattle. Sewald, after all, had gone 1-14 with a 5.50 ERA and three saves in 125 appearances over parts of four...
How sweep it is: Surging Mariners push past A’s, gain ground in AL wild card

The Mariners, to be clear, are having all sorts of fun. Victor Caratini’s walk-off infield single in the 10th inning gave the San Diego Padres the final push needed to secure a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday evening. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Derrick

Ohtani hits consecutive triples, Angels rout Mariners 14-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1 on Saturday night, ending the Mariners' six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances. Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the...
A's travel to Seattle with AL wild-card spot still in play

One week after watching the Seattle Mariners sabotage their chances of winning the American League West, the Oakland Athletics get a chance to return the favor when they visit the Mariners for a critical three-game series that begins Monday night. Thanks in large part to a four-game sweep in Oakland...
