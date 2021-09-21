CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is entitled to sing in a language that is not their own? That was the question from some fans after New Zealand pop artist Lorde released a mini-album of five of her songs translated in te reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. Lorde is not Maori, but she said in a statement that much of her value system comes from traditional Maori principles.

Public Radio International PRI

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori, the Indigenous language of New Zealand ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week). She has re-recorded five songs from her new album “Solar Power” into the Māori language. Lorde, who is not Māori, created the new recordings with the help of Māori musicians and language experts. The songs are being met with varied reactions from Māori people. The World's Bianca Hillier reports.
MUSIC
Chronicle

Lorde’s Māori-language EP, ‘Te Ao Mārama,’ is for Everyone

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, “Solar Power,” Lorde surprised fans by dropping a surprise EP, “Te Ao Mārama” Sept. 9. The EP features five songs from “Solar Power” recorded entirely in te reo Māori, the indigenous language of the Māori people of New Zealand. Though the singer does not speak te reo Māori, in a statement, she said that she created this version to honor the theme of “caring for and listening to the natural world” prevalent in “Solar Power.” Lorde, who is not Māori, credits the Māori culture for creating the spiritual and nature-focused “worldview” that all New Zealanders grow up with.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Alien Weaponry’s Latest, “Hatupatu,” is Sung Entirely in Their Native Te Reo Māori Language

Alien Weaponry have unveiled a video for “Hatupatu,” the third single from their forthcoming album, Tangaroa. Alien Weaponry have always been loud cheerleaders of their New Zealand heritage, but that’s never been more so than on their latest, which is sung entirely in the indigenous language of te reo Māori. What’s more, the story behind the track ties directly to one of the de Jong brothers’ ancestors. It involves what press copy describes as “the dangerous clutches of the fabled witch of the forest, the evil bird-woman Kurangaituku.” Whoa. Metal.
MUSIC
Lorde
Jesus
