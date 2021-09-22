Oklahoma Main Street Awards Announced at Annual Banquet

New Waterloo , an independent hospitality development, design, and management company, is announcing its latest project, Albert Hotel. Located at 242 East Main Street in Fredericksburg, Texas, Albert Hotel is a historic preservation effort with four late 19th century buildings and a newly constructed hotel with event, spa, and restaurant space. Slated to open in late summer 2022, Albert Hotel is named for architect, historic preservationist, and general man-about-town Albert Kiedel, who left quite an impression on the city of Fredericksburg. Albert's great-grandfather Dr. Wilhelm Keidel came to Fredericksburg as the town doctor and judge in 1847, the year after the town was founded. His father, Victor Keidel, was a doctor and pharmacist beloved by the community, famous for riding his palomino at the head of the centennial parade. The hotel is located on the site where the Keidel family pharmacy and homestead remain, both of which will be integrated into the new site plan.

