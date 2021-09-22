CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

‘Culture of collaboration’ is focus of EL&E Symposium Oct. 1 and 2

union.edu
 5 days ago

Union’s 13th annual Engineering and Liberal Education (E&LE) Symposium will take place virtually on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, 2021. This year’s symposium – “Creating a Culture of Collaboration: Preparing the Next Generation of E&LE Scholars and Practitioners” – will feature a keynote webinar panel with three academic and industry leaders discussing the importance of diversity, inclusion, and the intersection of engineering and the arts and sciences in addressing societal issues. It will be moderated by Union President David R. Harris.

