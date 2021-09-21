CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly winds help drive temps into 50s tonight

By Star Derry
WITN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecast Discussion: A cold front that has soaked us over the past 48 hours is on its way to the Atlantic. High pressure will follow the front’s exit, leaving us with a consistently sunny forecast over the next several days. Northerly winds will be present for all areas late tonight, driving our temperatures down into the 50s between midnight and sunrise. The cooler overnight temps will help keep humidity down through Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s over the next three days and the trend should likely extend into next week as well.

