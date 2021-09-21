Star’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly winds help drive temps into 50s tonight

Forecast Discussion: As the high pressure system off our coast moves eastward, cloud cover will become more prevalent through the start of the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s Monday afternoon. It will come with a slight chance of rain as scattered showers brush along the coast and near I-95. The cause of the rain, a slow moving cold front, will stall over the East by Thursday, giving us a decent chance of showers late week. The consistent southwesterly breeze will lead to a slight bump in humidity over the next three days, helping fuel the scattered rain each day. Our risk of flooding and severe weather remains very low as rainfall totals each day will be less than .50″ for any areas which see raindrops.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO