DIY Sustainable Skincare Workshop with Scintilla at Samsung KX

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkincare’s good isn’t it? Makes you feel nice, actually dermatologically, is nice for you, a little spa day at home, and all that. Well, you know what else is nice? The planet. Fortunately, plenty of skincare is natural these days (no more weird blue stuff on the spots is a win for everyone surely?) but it doesn’t get more eco than making products with the good natural ingredients you’ve already got in the cupboard at home. Not to mention cheaper! IF the idea of making things to go on your face stresses you out RELAX, THINKING ABOUT THE WRINKLES. Good stuff. You can also chill because this event at Samsung KX has all the equipment and guidance you’ll need to be able to gift aunties (and yourself) great products for life.

Time Out Global

TalentBanq Presents: Joe Slater at Samsung KX

Live music’s back, baby. We know you’ve missed it – there’s just nothing quite like that rumbling bass and the physical kick of a drum, is there. Well, if you’re looking for even more gigs, you should swing by Samsung KX as they welcome Croxteth rock ‘n’ roller Joe Slater. Recently he’s been dazzling crowds at the Hard Rock Hotel in London as a resident artist.
MUSIC
#Skincare#Scintilla#Diy#Advertising#Dermatologically#Samsung Kx#Time Out#Coal Drops Yard#King S Cross
