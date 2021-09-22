Newsom’s countless executive orders during the long pandemic: Letters

Re: “Newsom trounces recall but may emerge weaker”(Sept. 17):. Columnist Tom Elias correctly points out that Gov. Gavin Newsom made enemies due to all of the executive orders he wrote during the pandemic. In my mind, the governor made himself king when he decided which businesses in the state were “essential,” much like Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez decided which industries would be exempted from the poorly written AB5. Newsom did not require schools to safely reopen due to his fealty to the National Education Association so our students were short-changed. He gave permission to inexperienced health directors to declare restrictions that were even more draconian than Newsom’s color-coded, ever-changing blueprints. The governor could have chosen a more measured approach to protect those most vulnerable, the elderly and those with lung and heart diseases, diabetes and those who are obese, instead of state-wide lockdowns. In addition to this poor decision-making, Newsom and his administration’s oversight of agencies that distribute federal and state monies to those entitled to unemployment compensation and rent subsidies can only be rated as dismal. By the way, did other states pay out unemployment insurance monies to fraudsters and criminals?