Only Oatmeal Cookie Creations has been offering a fresh new take on traditional oatmeal cookies since opening at the Point Ruston Public Market in 2020. The journey, though, started long before then, when owner Karina Blasco baked her first batch of oatmeal cookies for family during Christmastime. “It all began with an oatmeal raisin cookie. I took the raisins out, and started putting other things in,” recalls Blasco. “(With Only Oatmeal Cookie Creations,) I’m trying to get people to see beyond just an oatmeal raisin cookie, especially when there are flavors to experience like caramel-apple, chocolate-covered raisin, and toffee almond.”

RUSTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO