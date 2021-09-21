Demo Kitchen: Tables of Contents with Alexandra Kleeman, Katie Kitamura, and Zakiya Dalila Harris
This first installment of Tables of Contents at the Demo Kitchen will feature readings from authors Alexandra Kleeman (SOMETHING NEW UNDER THE SUN), Katie Kitamura (INTIMACIES), and Zakiya Dalila Harris (THE OTHER BLACK GIRL). Chef Hanczor will prepare small dishes inspired by each author’s work to pair with their readings, and lead a conversation with the authors discussing food, writing, and the creative process.acehotel.com
