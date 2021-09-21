CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Demo Kitchen: Tables of Contents with Alexandra Kleeman, Katie Kitamura, and Zakiya Dalila Harris

acehotel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis first installment of Tables of Contents at the Demo Kitchen will feature readings from authors Alexandra Kleeman (SOMETHING NEW UNDER THE SUN), Katie Kitamura (INTIMACIES), and Zakiya Dalila Harris (THE OTHER BLACK GIRL). Chef Hanczor will prepare small dishes inspired by each author’s work to pair with their readings, and lead a conversation with the authors discussing food, writing, and the creative process.

acehotel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Katie Lee Biegel Just Announced A Major New Kitchen Collab

Like many celebrity chefs, Katie Lee Biegel grew up surrounded by food lovers. "I was raised in a modest, tight-knit family in West Virginia, and each evening centered around the dinner menu," the Cooking Channel star shares on her website. "Eager to get involved, I began cooking with my grandma at the young age of 4. She would pull a stool over to the counter, I'd climb up, and help her make biscuits," she recalls. Because of her upbringing, Biegel is excited to start similar traditions with her own daughter, 1-year-old Iris, who she welcomed in September 2020 with her TV producer husband, Ryan Biegel (via Serendipity Social).
RECIPES
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Wraps Herself Up In A Fluffy Towel For Gorgeous Hers Skincare Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus was featured in a stunning new ad for Hers beauty company, and spoke about how ‘individuality is something I’ve always celebrated.’. Hers products certainly look good on Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer is the new Creative Advisor to the women’s beauty and wellness company, and she looked absolutely stunning as she put their products to good use in a new photoshoot shared by the brand on Aug. 31. Miley dressed down in a white robe and had her hair wrapped up in a blue towel for the shoot, and her skin was fully glowing thanks to Hers’ Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which she advertised in the snapshots. Talk about a glow up!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dalila#Cooking#Intimacies#Demo Kitchen#Ace Hotel#Kaliber Innovations#Finnish
Indy100

McDonald’s worker ‘fired’ after ‘pouring sweet and sour sauce into customer’s drink’ instead of caramel

You should never be rude to anyone, but there’s a reason people say you especially shouldn’t mess with anyone who handles your food.One TikToker received 62.7 million views and more than 7 million likes after he posted a video of himself apparently pouring sweet and sour sauce - instead of caramel sauce - into a customer’s frappé, while working at McDonald’s.McDonald’s are said to have investigated the incident once they were made aware of the TikTok video.The viral video allegedly led to the employee losing his job at the fast-food chain. In the clip, the worker is seen squirting...
RESTAURANTS
nj1015.com

Where to find the best meatballs in New Jersey

It's something that most New Jerseyans would consider themselves experts in the field. Mom's special recipe for "Sunday gravy with meatballs" or maybe it's a recipe handed down from your grandmother that the family still enjoys today. It's rare to find a meatball better than home cooking, right? Depends on...
PRINCETON, NJ
96krock.com

Nicolas Cage kicked out of a restaurant and mistaken for a homeless man

Nicolas Cage was recently kicked out of a fancy Vegas restaurant after being mistaken for a homeless man by passerby’s and getting into dispute with staff. He can be seen wearing leopard pants and flip-flops while sitting on a sofa barefoot. He was struggling to put his sandals on before staggering around and shouting. According to staff at the restaurant Cage had been drinking expensive whiskey and tequila before becoming belligerent with staff.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
goodmenproject.com

My Husband Announced His Plans to Get Rid of Me, to a Round of Applause

Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
wrir.org

Miss_Elaine_Neous Content

Elaine runs an Instagram account called @miss_elaine_neois that posts a lot of content important to our city. Events, things going on in town, products and places you may want to know about. Today she’s on our show to talk about the importance of social media presence, using her flipped version...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes very brave fashion choice as fans weigh in

Ginger Zee takes her style in her stride but that recently ended very badly for the popular meteorologist when she narrowly escaped injury in a pair of heels. However, despite her escalator escapades during which her shoe got caught and mangled in the moving set of stairs, Ginger decided it was time to get back on the high heels horse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Westword

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen Featured as One of Bon Appétit's 2021 "Heads of the Table"

After years of being largely ignored by the national media, Denver's restaurant scene is on a roll with at least one major publication: Bon Appétit. For obvious reasons, the magazine skipped its annual "Hot 10" list of the best new restaurants in the country in 2020, instead opting to publish a variety of stories as an ode to restaurants in general.
DENVER, CO
The Frederick News-Post

Art talk and demo at TAG

TAG/The Artists Gallery will host a talk and demo at 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Tom Semmes will discuss inspiration and techniques that bring his recent oil paintings to life. The works in his show, “Sunlight & Water,” reflect his long-term interest in the nuances of light and the changing seasons of both urban and rural settings.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy