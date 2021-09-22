CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaking Together: Poetry Exercises in Anti-Ableism

By Poetry Collaborations with Creative Growth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis text was written by Creative Growth Poet-in-Residence Lorraine Lupo. The documentary Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution has many profound moments (if you haven’t yet seen it, rush to your nearest screen!), but there is one scene which has stuck with me. Camp Jenedians sit around a table trading views and experiences involving their parents. One of the campers, Nancy Rosenblum, speaks at length, with great effort, and everyone listens. This moment is important because we so seldom see or experience it – a large group taking pains to hear the perspective of everyone, no matter how “difficult” it might be to understand them. I put the word in quotes because it is clearly only difficult for some interlocutors to understand Nancy. Her friend, Steve Hofmann, is able to convey her meaning to the filmmaker quite easily. Disability rights activist and former Jened camper Judy Heumann puts it this way: “We didn’t want to sideline anybody. We wanted to hear what everybody had to say. We were willing to listen.” The word radical gets thrown around a lot these days, sometimes at the risk of becoming a cliché. This really is an act of radical listening — one we must all learn from.

