Who Is the Pringles Man? The History Behind Pringles’ Mascot

By Emma Taubenfeld
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is just something so satisfying about sliding your hand into that iconic long and lean Pringles container for a crisp. Maybe as a child, you even stuck two in your mouth at once to mimic a duck’s beak. Whether you grab BBQ-flavored, sour cream and onion, cheddar cheese, or even dill pickle-flavored, the man with the mustache on the Pringles container is one of the most recognizable brand mascots on an iconic logo that’s comparable to the Burger King logo or Starbucks logo. But who is this guy? There’s a story behind the Pringles man and we’re here to formally introduce you to him.

