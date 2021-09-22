CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clermont County, OH

Moving in the wrong direction

By Brett Milam Editor
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5FiI_0c5fsvNV00
Pictured is a graph from the Health Collaborative showing the Tristate region’s uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including among those patients in the ICU and on ventilators. Photo provided.

The United States, Ohio and Clermont County specifically continue to move in the wrong direction with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the overwhelming ubiquity of free, life-saving vaccines.

All counties in the Tristate region, including Clermont, continue to be designated as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the prevalence of its COVID-19 spread.

The Health Collaborative, a nonprofit multi-stakeholder organization based in Cincinnati, along with Interact For Health, are making a push for an 80 percent vaccination rate while also trying to keep everyone informed about the dire state of the pandemic.

New information from The Health Collaborative indicates as of Sept. 17:

- Current incidence for the region is at 62 new cases per 100,000 people per day, which is up from 55 the previous week.

- Incidence is highest among those less than 40 years of age.

- The percentage of tests coming back positive is also “high” per the CDC at 11.2 percent for the region.

- The upward trajectory continues for those patients in the hospital and in ICU beds specifically. A total of 94 percent of normally staffed regional hospitals beds are in use and 101 percent of normally staffed ICU beds are in use.

- COVID-19 patients make up about 1 in 3 ICU patients, considered by hospital staff to be at “critical operations.”

Clermont specifically sits at 477 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is higher than neighboring Hamilton County at 351 new cases per 100,000. However, that is lower than Adams and Brown Counties, which are at 794 and 870, respectively.

All of this is occurring at a time when vaccines have been widely available for a number of months now, and are free.

As of Sept. 19, those Clermont County residents who have started their vaccine stands at 51.39 percent or 106,089.

Those who have completed their vaccine regimen stands at 47.75 percent, or 98,571 people.

To put this a different way: Clermont County has 208,601 residents as of the 2020 Census. Those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine, so that excludes the equivalent of about 27,300 residents as a conservative estimate.

That means there are more than 75,000 residents in the county who still have not received at least one shot of the vaccine and are therefore, more vulnerable to the ongoing, deadly virus.

The CDC also reminds those with a moderate to severe immunocompromise to get a third dose of the vaccine.

Someone with such a compromised health status may not build the same level of immunity to a two-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised, the CDC explained.

That dose should come 28 days after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Cruel behavior experienced by healthcare workers

Healthcare workers have also seemingly been fighting a battle on two fronts: the pandemic itself and the public’s reaction to the pandemic.

Christa Hyson, spokesperson for The Health Collaborative, recently Tweeted that she was asked by a hospital emergency manager to issue a statement to the public about kindness.

“The amount of physical violence, vile words and downright cruel behavior experienced by our healthcare workers (in hospitals, nursing homes, FQHCs, health departments, etc.) is getting to the point where locations must increase security in/around lobbies and main entrances,” she said.

Hyson spoke to what the state of the public response was at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020: her inbox flooded with offers for food, PPE donations and thank you cards for healthcare workers.

“The public clapped, planes flew overhead and people did their part and stayed home. Now? Angry calls, physical violence, misinformation spreading like wildfire and a refusal to accept evidence-based solutions as fact,” she said.

She offered three suggestions for how to help a healthcare worker:

- Wear a mask because it’s a harm-reduction method.

- Get vaccinated for COVID-19.

- Save the emergency rooms for emergencies.

“Utilizing the right level of care will decrease the burden on both healthcare workers and other patients that need immediate care,” she said.

On June 14, there were 62 confirmed COVID-19 patients within southwestern Ohio, with 26 in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

As of Sept. 13, there were 521 confirmed patients, with 145 in the ICU and 115 on ventilators.

“The Delta variant is overwhelming our healthcare systems. From rural to urban healthcare settings — we are operating with a fraction of the staff we had last year,” she said. “I don’t know how else to say this — please be kind. The toll of this pandemic has been enough, please don’t make it harder.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Kent Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced that it is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday. This comes after the CDC recommended that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose, but the recommendation only applies to individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Kent County to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosters Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department says it will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients on Tuesday. The boosters will be available at the county’s three clinics, where you can also go to get your first or second dose. You can make an appointment by calling 616.632.7200.
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Clermont County, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Clermont County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Vaccines
Clermont County, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
CBS LA

LA County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold Steady

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County’s number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients held mostly steady Monday, increasing by one, while the county reported just five new virus-related deaths. Numbers of new fatalities and COVID infections tend to be low on Mondays due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The five new COVID deaths reported Monday gave the county an overall death toll of 26,018. The county reported another 986 cases, for a pandemic total of 1,455,155. According to state figures, where were 908 people hospitalized in the county with COVID, up from 907 on Sunday, with 278 people in intensive care, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Healthcare Workers#The Health Collaborative#Icu#Interact For Health
Eureka Times-Standard

On the move

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association’s “Humboldt County Walk to End Alzheimer’s” — slated for Oct. 9 — will shift to a “walk from home” event. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, but instead of hosting a large gathering, teams are asked to walk their favorite...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports more than 10,000 new school COVID-19 cases in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,682 new COVID-19 cases among K-12 school students and staff, bringing the total early in this academic year to 28,417. Cases reported to ODH this week reflect the week ending the previous Sunday. Infections were caught in and...
OHIO STATE
politicsnc.com

Wrong questions and right ones

Republicans arguing against coronavirus mitigation efforts have been consistently dishonest, ignorant, or both. For instance, one columnist from National Review posted a chart showing the rate of deaths from COVID by state, starting from January 2020. The top ten were a mix of Democratic- and Republican-run states. The writer, Charles C. W. Cooke, tweeted that public policy made no difference in the spread. (As I searched for his tweet, I found that he deleted it, but at the time, it had been retweeted hundreds of times.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

843
Followers
911
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy