Moving in the wrong direction

Pictured is a graph from the Health Collaborative showing the Tristate region’s uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including among those patients in the ICU and on ventilators. Photo provided.

The United States, Ohio and Clermont County specifically continue to move in the wrong direction with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the overwhelming ubiquity of free, life-saving vaccines.

All counties in the Tristate region, including Clermont, continue to be designated as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the prevalence of its COVID-19 spread.

The Health Collaborative, a nonprofit multi-stakeholder organization based in Cincinnati, along with Interact For Health, are making a push for an 80 percent vaccination rate while also trying to keep everyone informed about the dire state of the pandemic.

New information from The Health Collaborative indicates as of Sept. 17:

- Current incidence for the region is at 62 new cases per 100,000 people per day, which is up from 55 the previous week.

- Incidence is highest among those less than 40 years of age.

- The percentage of tests coming back positive is also “high” per the CDC at 11.2 percent for the region.

- The upward trajectory continues for those patients in the hospital and in ICU beds specifically. A total of 94 percent of normally staffed regional hospitals beds are in use and 101 percent of normally staffed ICU beds are in use.

- COVID-19 patients make up about 1 in 3 ICU patients, considered by hospital staff to be at “critical operations.”

Clermont specifically sits at 477 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is higher than neighboring Hamilton County at 351 new cases per 100,000. However, that is lower than Adams and Brown Counties, which are at 794 and 870, respectively.

All of this is occurring at a time when vaccines have been widely available for a number of months now, and are free.

As of Sept. 19, those Clermont County residents who have started their vaccine stands at 51.39 percent or 106,089.

Those who have completed their vaccine regimen stands at 47.75 percent, or 98,571 people.

To put this a different way: Clermont County has 208,601 residents as of the 2020 Census. Those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine, so that excludes the equivalent of about 27,300 residents as a conservative estimate.

That means there are more than 75,000 residents in the county who still have not received at least one shot of the vaccine and are therefore, more vulnerable to the ongoing, deadly virus.

The CDC also reminds those with a moderate to severe immunocompromise to get a third dose of the vaccine.

Someone with such a compromised health status may not build the same level of immunity to a two-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised, the CDC explained.

That dose should come 28 days after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Cruel behavior experienced by healthcare workers

Healthcare workers have also seemingly been fighting a battle on two fronts: the pandemic itself and the public’s reaction to the pandemic.

Christa Hyson, spokesperson for The Health Collaborative, recently Tweeted that she was asked by a hospital emergency manager to issue a statement to the public about kindness.

“The amount of physical violence, vile words and downright cruel behavior experienced by our healthcare workers (in hospitals, nursing homes, FQHCs, health departments, etc.) is getting to the point where locations must increase security in/around lobbies and main entrances,” she said.

Hyson spoke to what the state of the public response was at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020: her inbox flooded with offers for food, PPE donations and thank you cards for healthcare workers.

“The public clapped, planes flew overhead and people did their part and stayed home. Now? Angry calls, physical violence, misinformation spreading like wildfire and a refusal to accept evidence-based solutions as fact,” she said.

She offered three suggestions for how to help a healthcare worker:

- Wear a mask because it’s a harm-reduction method.

- Get vaccinated for COVID-19.

- Save the emergency rooms for emergencies.

“Utilizing the right level of care will decrease the burden on both healthcare workers and other patients that need immediate care,” she said.

On June 14, there were 62 confirmed COVID-19 patients within southwestern Ohio, with 26 in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

As of Sept. 13, there were 521 confirmed patients, with 145 in the ICU and 115 on ventilators.

“The Delta variant is overwhelming our healthcare systems. From rural to urban healthcare settings — we are operating with a fraction of the staff we had last year,” she said. “I don’t know how else to say this — please be kind. The toll of this pandemic has been enough, please don’t make it harder.”