CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clermont County, OH

Thank you, Ruby

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WPqM_0c5fsuUm00
Pictured is Ruby Martin, a longtime member of The Clermont Sun family, who is leaving on Sept. 23, 2021. Ruby is here in her office as the circulation manager.

A wise man once said, “I don’t have friends, I got family.”

That man was Vin Diesel portraying Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious film franchise, but the point stands, especially for Ruby Martin, a longtime member of The Clermont Sun family, who will be leaving on Sept. 23.

Ruby Martin has worked with The Clermont Sun since her early 40s in 1987. She started out as a route carrier in the back printing shop.

Over the years, like many of the longtime stalwarts of The Clermont Sun , she worked her way up the chain to become the circulation manager.

Even after retiring at the age of 68, Ruby didn’t stay away for long and has been working over the last seven years on either a full-time or part-time basis; she’ll be 75 this year.

And I should note, Ruby is one of the old school types, who likes to get in there and get her fingers inked and do physical labor. I’ve seen her many times back in the print shop helping to bundle our papers. She’s indefatigable and a wealth of institutional knowledge about how this place works.

“I’m doing a new chapter in my life; my husband’s going to come first. And we’re going to do our things,” she said.

In the 34 years Ruby has worked here — longer than this reporter’s been alive — she said she’s liked “everything” about the job.

“I have never regretted one day ever walking in this place and it’s going to be sad — it was sad when I left the first time, the second time, the third time, the fourth time,” she said. “And it’s going to be sad to leave. Because these people were family, you know, but now it’s time to do a new chapter and my thing is that I tell everybody, ‘God has a new plan for me. That’s why I’m going,’” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Clermont Sun

Happy 60th wedding anniversary!

Submitted by Barbara Bowman. Patty (Reed) and Truman Long celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 3, with a gathering of friends and family at McCoy’s Banquet Center on the day of their anniversary. Patty and Truman were married in Peebles, Ohio. They started their marriage in Norwood, Ohio and then soon moved to Blanchester where they raised their son. They live in Wilmington, Ohio now. The anniversary celebration was hosted by their son Tony and his wife Karen. I attended this wonderful celebration and feel that this milestone needs special recognition especially for this loving and caring couple. They are both active members of Owensville Chapter #370 Order of the Eastern Star where we became friends 31 years ago. The event was extra nice, the food great, entertainment Scottish Bag Pipes, and it was a real joy for all who attended. Thanks to Karen for providing the information and picture.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clermont County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

843
Followers
912
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy