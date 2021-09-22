Thank you, Ruby

Pictured is Ruby Martin, a longtime member of The Clermont Sun family, who is leaving on Sept. 23, 2021. Ruby is here in her office as the circulation manager.

A wise man once said, “I don’t have friends, I got family.”

That man was Vin Diesel portraying Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious film franchise, but the point stands, especially for Ruby Martin, a longtime member of The Clermont Sun family, who will be leaving on Sept. 23.

Ruby Martin has worked with The Clermont Sun since her early 40s in 1987. She started out as a route carrier in the back printing shop.

Over the years, like many of the longtime stalwarts of The Clermont Sun , she worked her way up the chain to become the circulation manager.

Even after retiring at the age of 68, Ruby didn’t stay away for long and has been working over the last seven years on either a full-time or part-time basis; she’ll be 75 this year.

And I should note, Ruby is one of the old school types, who likes to get in there and get her fingers inked and do physical labor. I’ve seen her many times back in the print shop helping to bundle our papers. She’s indefatigable and a wealth of institutional knowledge about how this place works.

“I’m doing a new chapter in my life; my husband’s going to come first. And we’re going to do our things,” she said.

In the 34 years Ruby has worked here — longer than this reporter’s been alive — she said she’s liked “everything” about the job.

“I have never regretted one day ever walking in this place and it’s going to be sad — it was sad when I left the first time, the second time, the third time, the fourth time,” she said. “And it’s going to be sad to leave. Because these people were family, you know, but now it’s time to do a new chapter and my thing is that I tell everybody, ‘God has a new plan for me. That’s why I’m going,’” she said.