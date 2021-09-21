Ways That Mental Health Professionals Can Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination
EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2021. Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release. Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2021.2951?guestAccessKey=81426d73-220b-4c98-9eb2-cbdd7d57c699&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=092321. What The Article Says: This Viewpoint...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0