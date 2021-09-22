CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Gear Review: Hobie iTrek 9

bassmaster.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a standup paddle board and a kayak had an offspring, it would likely resemble the Hobie iTrek 9, an inflatable vessel that impressively blends lightweight convenience with rugged, durable performance. Deflated, the iTrek 9 fits into its own supplied storage bag, which can be easily stowed in a closet, on a garage rack or in the trunk/bed of most vehicles. Secure enough for airline checked baggage, this convenience-heavy kayak makes the most of minimal storage space and eliminates the hindrance of limited transportation ability.

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Gamakatsu Split Ring Pliers

Gamakatsu Split Ring Pliers solve an annoying, time-consuming task when it comes to replace treble hooks on hard baits. Designed for comfort, durability and ease of use, the pliers feature a stainless steel body and non-slip grips. Spring loaded for easy opening, the 5-inch Micro Split Ring Plier features a micro tip for tiny split rings and a braided line cutter.
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: RAM Horizonal 6-inch Swing Arm Mount

The Horizontal 6-inch Swing Arm Mount by RAM is a solution to a problem boat owners and kayak anglers have had for years – fish finder placement. For bass boat owners, there is no standard spot to mount graphs, and depending on the boat, an angler can't always mount a fish finder where you would like. Dash mounted and over the trolling motor mount have become the standard for professional anglers and having multiple graphs in each location is a common theme. If a boat doesn’t allow for a “standard” mount, or an angler can't figure out how to get two, this RAM swing arm mount is the solution. It also will work to mount fish finders on a aluminum boat, kayak or any boat build where electronics are needed.
TECHNOLOGY
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Roland TR-707 and TR-727 Software

If you record and produce original music at home, you want every track to be special and different. The new release of software versions of Roland’s TR-707 and TR-727 drum machines might be just the added spice you’re looking for. I’m always looking for elements to add color, dimension, excitement,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Fishing Rod#Miragedrive#Glide Technology#Angler S
American Songwriter

Gear Review: UNO Synth Pro Editor

IK Multimedia is one of my favorite companies as they make wonderfully useful plug-ins and great, solid devices. They have swiped quite a few dollars out of my pockets the last several years (given up gladly and paid back ten-fold). Now, IK Multimedia releases the highly anticipated UNO Synth Pro Editor for UNO Synth Pro and UNO Synth Pro Desktop, giving Mac/PC users access to all the parameters under the hood of their powerful, flexible synths.
ELECTRONICS
backcountrymagazine.com

The 2022 Gear Guide

This year, we did things a little differently. In lieu of bringing 60 testers, techs and cooks to our week-long test at Powder Mountain, Utah, we held local mini tests across the country all season long. The results are 153 reviews of skis, splitboards, boots, bindings and apparel, including 35 Editors’ Choice Award winners. These are deep and detailed reviews of products we tested hard, with real and credible feedback from testers in their home ranges, East to West.
BICYCLES
xda-developers

Review/Comparison (Gear S3) & Mods

I moved from the Gear S3 Classic to the 46mm Classic GW4 a couple of weeks ago so I thought I would share a review. I have modified it a bit to a homage Rolex GMT Master II and have posted some photos. I ran the same look on the Gear S3.
NFL
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Boss Waza-Air Bass Wireless Amp System

Boss released their much anticipated Waza-Air Wireless for guitar players back in 2019 and I waited in line at the Boss booth to test them out for myself (they were worth the wait) at the Winter Namm show in Anaheim, California that year. Now, they are helping Bass players to be the Boss by allowing them to go totally wireless for silent at home practice, like their guitar playing counterparts.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

2021 Polaris Slingshot review: Still crazy after all these gears

Well, this is awkward. Just by looking at our photographs of this 2021 Polaris Slingshot, you've no doubt already decided whether you like it or not. My guess is you've already figured out whether or not you're interested in taking a ride in one or -- gasp -- buying one. Heck, that'd probably even be true even if this particular example wasn't painted like a Nerf gun.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1980 Chevy C10 Square-Body Diesel Truck Found in a Field

Square-body trucks are becoming increasingly popular and hard to find, so this solid field-find C10 is perfect for someone's next truck build. If we had a time machine that could let us jump onto hot rod trends before they became popular, we would use it to go back and grab up trucks. There was a time when you could pick up classic trucks, especially Chevy C10s, for cheap. These former utilitarian work trucks were great options for gearheads who couldn't afford the admission price of a Camaro, 'Cuda, or Mustang. Well, at some point people figured out that these old work trucks made great hot rods, so the price on the classics from the '60s and early '70s skyrocketed. But hey, that meant we still had the later square-body trucks from the mid-'70s and '80s, right? Well, for a while yeah, but as the supply of older trucks dried up and their prices went up, the square-body truck prices started marching upward, as well.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
Robb Report

This Lavish $2.4 Million RV Comes With a Built-In Hydraulic Garage for Your Bugatti

There are plenty of stellar luxury travel trailers to choose from these days, but why tow a camper when you can drive an all-in-one yacht on wheels? That seems to be the question Volkner is asking with its latest over-the-top RV. Allow us to introduce you to the new Performance S. The German brand’s epic motorhome, which measures 39 feet long, doesn’t just have room for you and your loved ones, it has space for a full-sized Bugatti Chiron or equivalent, too. Hey, four-wheelers are a part of the family, after all. The built-in garage is located at the base of the...
CARS
Top Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
HOME & GARDEN
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

174-Car Barn Find Only Worth $1.4 Million

In late August, we reported on one of the most bizarre barn finds in recent history. Usually, a barn find is one valuable car discovered after decades of neglect, but in this case, it turned out to be 174 cars. According to the video you can view below, the original...
CARS
techeblog.com

All-Electric Canoo Anyroad Has 6-Wheels, Can Transform Into Several Different Kinds of Vehicles

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck, in which they can serve more than just one purpose. The Canoo Anyroad definitely fits the bill. Created by industrial designer Jerrick Chow, this 6-wheeled EV can transform into several things, a small home on wheels included. Read more for additional pictures and information.
CARS
mitechnews.com

48-Volt Quant Gets 600 Miles On A Tank Of “Salt Water

DETRIT – There is another energy storage system for electric vehicles starting to gain traction: The redox (reduction–oxidation) flow battery that gets 600 miles on a tank of salt water. Flow batteries differ from conventional batteries in that their active material is in the form of two redox-couple solutions that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy