Gear Review: Hobie iTrek 9
If a standup paddle board and a kayak had an offspring, it would likely resemble the Hobie iTrek 9, an inflatable vessel that impressively blends lightweight convenience with rugged, durable performance. Deflated, the iTrek 9 fits into its own supplied storage bag, which can be easily stowed in a closet, on a garage rack or in the trunk/bed of most vehicles. Secure enough for airline checked baggage, this convenience-heavy kayak makes the most of minimal storage space and eliminates the hindrance of limited transportation ability.www.bassmaster.com
