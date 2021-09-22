Drug Selling Suspect Under Investigation in Regard to Overdose Deaths

The continuing investigation into drug selling suspect Randall Merryman, arrested last week by the Specialized Investigations Division’s Neighborhood Safety Unit, leads detectives to allege that Merryman, 41, was distributing approximately one pound of meth and one pound of heroin per week and was a direct source to drug users in West Nashville homeless camps. Detectives believe Merryman sold drugs, including those containing fentanyl, to 20-30 persons a day over the past several months.

A lengthy investigation by the MNPD, Brentwood Police, and the Middle Tennessee Drug-Related Death Task Force into narcotics distribution in West Nashville and Williamson County, led to Merryman’s arrest last week at the Super 8 motel on Charlotte Pike where he was staying. Search warrants have also been executed at a home on Shawnee Drive and four West Nashville storage units related to his case, resulting in the seizure of $23,299 cash, 34 guns, 2,681 rounds of ammunition, 381 grams of meth, 41 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a motorcycle and a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Almost all of the recovered narcotics tested positive for fentanyl, which has been linked to 78% of all overdose deaths in Nashville. The DEA reports that a 2 milligram dose of fentanyl can kill an adult. Merryman remains under investigation in regard to multiple overdose deaths in Davidson and surrounding counties. He is presently jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.