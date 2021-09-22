CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Drug Selling Suspect Under Investigation in Regard to Overdose Deaths

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 5 days ago

The continuing investigation into drug selling suspect Randall Merryman, arrested last week by the Specialized Investigations Division’s Neighborhood Safety Unit, leads detectives to allege that Merryman, 41, was distributing approximately one pound of meth and one pound of heroin per week and was a direct source to drug users in West Nashville homeless camps. Detectives believe Merryman sold drugs, including those containing fentanyl, to 20-30 persons a day over the past several months.

A lengthy investigation by the MNPD, Brentwood Police, and the Middle Tennessee Drug-Related Death Task Force into narcotics distribution in West Nashville and Williamson County, led to Merryman’s arrest last week at the Super 8 motel on Charlotte Pike where he was staying. Search warrants have also been executed at a home on Shawnee Drive and four West Nashville storage units related to his case, resulting in the seizure of $23,299 cash, 34 guns, 2,681 rounds of ammunition, 381 grams of meth, 41 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a motorcycle and a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Almost all of the recovered narcotics tested positive for fentanyl, which has been linked to 78% of all overdose deaths in Nashville. The DEA reports that a 2 milligram dose of fentanyl can kill an adult. Merryman remains under investigation in regard to multiple overdose deaths in Davidson and surrounding counties. He is presently jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Drug charges levied in Las Vegas overdose death

An overdose death in February is now being considered a homicide, according to logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department. Joshua Gallegos, 24, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead Feb. 14 when he was found near South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Serene Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died from combined toxic effects of fentanyl, MDMA, ethanol and other prescription drugs, according to the coroner’s office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Republic

Deputies arrest suspect on drug-related charges after overdose

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies have arrested a local man after a possible overdose where a search warrant was served on the residence. BCSO Reserve Deputy Tim Dillingham was in an establishment in. Taylorsville on Sept. 17 when he observed an unconscious person behind the wheel of a...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drugs#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Drug Addiction#Neighborhood Safety Unit#Mnpd#Brentwood Police#Super 8 Motel#Dodge
valleynewslive.com

Drug-related overdose deaths spike in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A recent spike in the number of deadly drug overdoses in Cass County now has the attention of city leaders in Fargo. Data from the Cass County coroner shows drug overdose deaths in the county increased 55% between 2019 and 2020. Deaths from methamphetamine...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kpq.com

Fentanyl Suspected in 16-year-old Ellensburg Girl’s Overdose Death

A 16-year-old Ellensburg girl is dead after an apparent overdose Wednesday night involving suspected counterfeit Percocet that may have been laced with fentanyl. According to the Ellensburg Police Department, her death is the 6th loss of life in the community connected to suspected fentanyl. The public is reminded that there is a real danger when taking ‘blue pills’ that resemble a Percocet pill.
ELLENSBURG, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Death of Murdaugh family housekeeper in 2018 under investigation

A criminal investigation has been opened into the 2018 death of a housekeeper who worked for a prominent South Carolina family that has since become the focus of several investigations, CBS affiliate WSPA-TV reported. Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper requested the investigation into Gloria Satterfield's death, which the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agreed to on Wednesday.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
audacy.com

Death of Quinnipiac student under investigation

(Hamden, Conn./WTIC) - The Quinnipiac University community is mourning the death of a student and Hamden police are investigating. The university says 20-year old Christian Caamano of Manhasset, New York was a fourth-year entrepreneurship student at the School of Business. Hamden police say the 20-year-old was found Wednesday in his...
swark.today

SCOTT COUNTY DEATH: STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING SUSPECTED HOMICIDE

Scott County authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to lead an investigation into a suspected homicide reported to local authorities earlier today. Alex Andrew Ingle, 56, was found dead inside his home at 5806 Lookout Gap Road, north of Waldron about 2:45 AM. Ingle’s body and crime scene evidence will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
knuj.net

Drug Task Force Sounds Alarm After Multiple Sept Opioid Overdose Deaths

A southwest Minnesota drug task force is asking the public to remain diligent after multiple opioid-related overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal. The Minnesota Drug Task Force has been involved in four death investigations in the Mankato region since Sept 5. All of the deaths appear to be opioid-related, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 24. In at least two of those deaths, drug task force agents found evidence of counterfeit prescription pills made from fentanyl. On Monday, a man was discovered dead by police in a North Mankato apartment of a suspected drug overdose. But authorities say there have been numerous non-fatal overdoses, as well.
MANKATO, MN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner seeks cause in suspected overdose deaths near Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead in a Garfield Park neighborhood apartment in the 2700 block of South East Street early Saturday morning. It may take the Marion County Coroner several weeks while awaiting toxicology test results to determine the causes of those deaths. Through July 31st, Marion County...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fresno Bee

Madera women sentenced for selling heroin that caused overdose death

A Madera woman has been sentenced for the selling of heroin that led to a fatal overdose. Ashley Michelle Hill, 33, of Coarsegold, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Monday. According to court documents, Hill...
kfdi.com

Teen death under investigation at juvenile center in Wichita

A 17-year-old boy died after being restrained by law enforcement officers at a juvenile facility in Wichita. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s corporal Brian White said the teen was arrested Friday, September 24th on three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, and he was taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center at 700 South Hydraulic. White said the teen assaulted staff at the Assessment Center, and he was put into restraints. He then became unresponsive and an Emergency Medical Services crew was called to the center. He was taken to a hospital and admitted, and he died on Sunday.
WICHITA, KS
KIMT

Spike in overdose deaths worrying southern Minnesota drug task force

MANKATO, Minn. – A rash of fatal overdoses has law enforcement warning the public about opioid abuse. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says it has been involved in four death investigations in the Mankato region between September 5 and September 21. The Task Force says the victims ranged in age from 18 to 24 years old and all their deaths appeared to be related to opioid overdoses. In two of the deaths, evidence of counterfeit prescription pills made from deadly fentanyl was located.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

126
Followers
533
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy