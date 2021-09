The pedestrian involved in a crash from September 4 on Murfreesboro Pike near Kermit Drive has died from his injuries. Bradly McKelvy, 52, of Goodlettsville, TN was exiting an MTA bus when he crossed in front of the vehicle and was struck by a blue 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in the next lane.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene.

Officers were made aware that McKelvy died on Tuesday.