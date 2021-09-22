CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Joey Slye: Set to kick for Houston in Week 3

 4 days ago

The Texans elevated Slye from the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Slye is set for a third straight turn as Houston's placekicker, as Ka'imi Fairbairn won't be eligible to come off injured reserve until Week 4 at the earliest. In last weekend's loss to Cleveland, the Texans only afforded Slye one field-goal attempt, which he missed. Now, with rookie Davis Mills set to helm Houston's offense Thursday against the Panthers, Slye could have limited scoring opportunities once again.

