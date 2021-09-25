CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Stranding Director's Cut Review – The Limits Of The Dead

By Justin Clark
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like learning how to bake bread or mastering a language, going back to Death Stranding was one of those things I had always intended to do during lockdown, but never did. Returning to a gray, hazy, hostile world of death and human misery just seemed like the worst possible choice for living through a real-world pandemic. I should never have hesitated. In the face of all of Death Stranding's violence, its dead things, its surreal horror, and the bleakest, salted-earth portrayal of the post-apocalypse, there has always been this strong mote of hope and love and bonding and connection that's never been more necessary. If nothing else, Death Stranding: Director's Cut is the best excuse to return to the valley of the shadow of death, and find the grim beauty waiting there. What the new features and content bring to the table is simply making that return easier and more welcoming than ever.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm - Ruins Of Wrath Data Cache Locations

We've been finding a whole lot of secrets in the Shattered Realm activity in Destiny 2's Season of the Lost. Along with new Ascendant Mysteries, there are the simpler Trivial and Enigmatic mysteries hidden throughout the area. As players have powered up the seasonal artifact, the Wayfinder's Compass, they've also managed to unlock hidden Awoken data caches that give a little background insight into what the Awoken have been up to on the Ascendant Plane--but those caches can be tough to find.
New World Has A Very Funny Lore Reason For The Lack Of Mounts

Amazon's popular new MMO New World is off to a good start and players are seeming to enjoy their experience in the game, but it's missing one feature that's common in similar titles: mounts. Why are there no mounts? According to the game's lore, there was a time in the "Old World" of Aeternum's history when people rode animals to get from place to place but this led to many injuries. As such, doctors now recommend against riding animals, and as such, the game doesn't let you.
Layers Of Fear Teaser Trailer

Layers of Fear was a breakthrough project for us. Now we return to this universe. Check out this Unreal Engine 5 teaser trailer for clues on what this new, yet-to-be-titled project could be!
CoD Season 6 Roadmap Details For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Activision has revealed the Call of Duty Season 6 roadmap for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and players can expect plenty of new content for Cold War's final season. Season 6 will arrive on October 7 packed with a new Zombies experience, more multiplayer maps, and some drastic Warzone changes. There's also vague mention of a spooky new event.
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Hands-On Preview

One of the most notable and exciting things about Final Fantasy VII Remake was the way it updated the original game's combat system, merging the feeling of menu-based commands and action game controls. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins does something similar with a take on the jobs system that's a big part of Final Fantasy's history. The ability to switch between combat roles on the fly allows for a whole lot of interesting versatility, adding tactical considerations to protagonist Jack's angry shouting, slashing, and headbutting.
New Layers Of Fear Game Announced With Creepy Unreal Engine 5 Trailer

It's now October, and Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team is getting in a spooky mood with the announcement of a brand-new Layers of Fear game. The Polish developer isn't ready to formally pull the curtain back on the game and reveal its title, but the studio released a teaser for the unannounced game that is set in the Layers of Fear universe.
Director Marten Persiel on Wildlife Extinction Movie ‘Everything Will Change’

Weaving together fiction, archive and documentary, Marten Persiel’s “Everything Will Change” is a dystopian movie that addresses one of the most urgent issues of our time – the extinction of wildlife. Set in 2054, when wildlife has disappeared, it’s the story of three friends who go on a journey to discover what happened to their planet. The answer they discover lies in a decade – the 2020s – when a bright future was still possible, but a lack of action prevented the wholesale loss of once-abundant biodiversity. German director Persiel previously helmed “This Ain’t California,” which won best film in Berlinale’s Perspektive...
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Review -- Less Fun The Second Time Around

When Venom hit theaters back in 2018, it was something of a sleeper hit. Sure, it may not have been "good" in the traditional sense--the story, alongside the liberties it took with its characters, removing them from the context of their Spider-Man anti-hero origins, was completely absurd at best and nonsense at worst--but still, it managed to pull it off with a sort of goofy, charming '90s flair that felt appropriate despite it all. And Tom Hardy's wildly eccentric take on both Eddie Brock and the titular alien symbiote was charming--who doesn't love to see an actor famous for his intimidating action heroes flailing around in the lobster tank of a fancy restaurant?
New World Players Are Killing Their Characters To Fast Travel

Getting around New World's large map can be a pain, and it's causing players to die intentionally in order to more efficiently fast travel around Aeternum. Players are doing a lot of running in Amazon Games' new MMO. There are no mounts in New World, meaning for the most part you'll be hoofing it--but not with horses--around the world. There is a fast travel system, but it's fairly restrictive.
FNAF Movie Loses Harry Potter Director But It's Still Happening

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has lost its director but the project is still in the works. Chris Columbus, the famous director who made Harry Potter and Home Alone, has dropped out of the Blumhouse horror movie, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum confirmed to Collider. Asked if a new director...
Konami Is Working On New Metal Gear, Silent Hill, And Castlevania Games - Report

New details have come to light regarding future games from Konami. It sounds like the studio is ramping up its premium game development and this could include a Castlevania "reimagining," multiple new Silent Hill games, and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. This information comes from reporter Andy Robinson, who shared the details during the VGC Off The Record podcast on Friday. Further details were published in this VGC story.
Battlefield 2042: DICE Outlines Its Stance On Positive And Fair Play

Anyone who has ever played a FPS knows that the virtual battlefield can, at times, be filled with jerks and people who try to ruin the experience. DICE announced today that it is committed to helping Battlefield 2042 be a "welcoming experience that encourages positive play." To that end, DICE...
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Unleashes New English Language Trailer

Funimation has dropped a new official dubbed trailer for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, which was recently announced to be coming to stateside theaters on October 29. Anime fans will have the option to watch the movie in both English subtitles and dub, with tickets finally going on sale October 1.
The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson Will Play One Of Dying Light 2's Main Characters

Today's Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know stream, the first since the game's delay from December to next February, included more details about Dying Light 2's city, and how it was brought to life with music recorded in Abbey Road Studios. Notably though, today's stream also highlighted a new key character in Dying Light 2, Lawan, who is being voiced by Rosario Dawson, whom players may remember as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian.
Halo Infinite Accessibility Features Revealed Amid Wider Improvements On Xbox

343 Industries has outlined some of the accessibility features for Halo Infinite as part of Microsoft's announcement of wider changes and improvements to accessibility across Xbox. Overall, the studio said its aim is to make Halo Infinite more accessible and help even more players feel welcome. "Inclusion is core to...
WoW Classic Season Of Mastery Will Bring More Changes To The Old-School MMO

World of Warcraft Classic will soon receive seasonal servers, and when they arrive, they will be bringing some significant changes to Blizzard's old-school MMORPG. The first season of WoW Classic is being dubbed the Season of Mastery, and it features a number of changes, outlined by Blizzard in a new blog post. Chief among those changes is faster leveling. Season of Mastery servers will reward more experience points for quests turn-ins, making it more comparable to the Burning Crusade Classic version of the game.
Halo Infinite Beta: Play With The Devs And Get An Ice Unicorn Emblem

The Halo Infinite Big Team Battle beta begins today, and the developers at 343 Industries are inviting players to match up with them for a chance to earn a special emblem. 343's Community Playdate series airs its first Halo Infinite installment today, October 1. Starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, the studio will play the Halo Infinite beta alongside the community, and anyone who happens to match up with developers will get the Ice Unicorn emblem when Infinite launches.
