Early SARS-CoV-2 Infection Has Distinct Immunological Signature

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to a unique response from the human immune system: a distinct pattern of immunological markers, unlike that of other viral respiratory diseases, is present in the blood of SARS-CoV-2 patients. This was shown in a recent study funded by the Medical Science Fund of the Mayor of the City of Vienna and conducted by an interdisciplinary team led by Klaus Schmetterer, Robert Strassl (both Department of Laboratory Medicine) and Johannes Kovarik (Department of Medicine III) at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital. The study has now been published in the leading journal “Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology”.

