From one year to the next, Chicago companies say they believe a diverse workforce makes them stronger. But every year, many of those companies return to the same universities, rather than looking right next door when recruiting underrepresented students. These candidates are right here in Chicago. I know because I’m one of them. If Chicago companies want to build stronger, more diverse workforces, they should invest in the home-grown talent they can find at City Colleges of Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO