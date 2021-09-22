Step One Automotive at Chatham Parkway Celebrates 2 Year Jeep Homeland Anniversary
Step One Automotive Group celebrates their JEEP Homeland 2 year anniversary with special guest Stu Booker of Operation Motorsport, a veteran-led non-profit whose mission is to engage ill and injured service members and veterans through participation in motorsports activities. Celebrations at the one of kind off-road track were held last Saturday, at 1011 Chatham Center Drive, Savannah GA.www.savannahtribune.com
