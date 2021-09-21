CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobody Knows What William Shakespeare Looks Like And It's Making This Historian Go All Pepe Silvia

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorian Jenny Draper reveals that the appearance of legendary English playwright William Shakespeare remains shrouded in mystery, and attempts to capture his visage have been embroiled in controversy. There are three famous depictions of the bard — here's why there's something off about each one. @jdraperlondon. He definitely looks coolest...

