Nobody Knows What William Shakespeare Looks Like And It's Making This Historian Go All Pepe Silvia

In 2011, a futuristic version of The Twilight Zone made its debut on the British network on channel 4, Black Mirror, which would go on to air for two seasons before making the transition to Netflix in 2013. Since then, the anthology series has produced five seasons and 22 episodes in total. Generally speaking, the anthology series has been met with rave reviews and received several Emmy nominations, though many critics and fans would agree that the quality of the series has waned in the later seasons. Still, Black Mirror is one of Netflix’s most popular shows; however, the future of the series remains up in the air. Following the three-episode season back in 2019, which was met with a lukewarm reception, there’s been no date set for the next season. After nearly a decade of freaking out audiences about a possibly grim future involving technology, does this mean that Black Mirror is officially over? Well, with Netflix not canceling the series yet, there’s plenty of speculation on what’s next for the anthology series. Let’s break down what might end up happening to Black Mirror.

