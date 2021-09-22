CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk persons

By Tom Howell Jr.
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration late Wednesday authorized boosters shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in seniors, persons at high risk from COVID-19 and those whose jobs make them more likely to get infected. FDA regulators said the boosters can be administered at least six months after the...

