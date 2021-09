Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman has introduced a bill that would disband the Space Force. Cosponsored by other far-left Democrats such as Rashida Tlaib and Maxine Waters, the logic behind the bill is weak. Huffman says , "The long-standing neutrality of space has fostered a competitive, non-militarized age of exploration." He wants the new military branch to be enveloped back into the Air Force. This will allow the nation to "turn our attention back to where it belongs: addressing urgent domestic and international priorities like battling COVID-19, climate change, and growing economic inequality."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO