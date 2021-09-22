GUEST OPINION: AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FINAL CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

“Police reform must be on the forefront of any mayoral agenda.”. Last year, amid public pressure and a call for police reform across the country, Mayor Walsh responded by assembling the Boston Police Reform Task Force (the “Task Force”), to examine key policy areas of the Boston Police Department (“BPD”), determine the changes that were needed to combat systemic racism, and deliver recommendations to improve policing within our communities. We all had the pleasure of serving on the Task Force and addressing an immensely important and complicated issue in a relatively short amount of time. Collectively, we dedicated hundreds of hours to research and deliberation, meeting with experts from across the country, and conducting public forums that provided us both verbal and written testimony from Boston’s communities.