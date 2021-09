When Michael Perez thinks about his interview for medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, the conversations with faculty aren’t the only ones that stand out. He recalls eating breakfast with fellow interviewees and learning that one of them was the son of an ambassador. “All I could think about was how my dad sells tires and my mom was a secretary,” he said. “I don’t know how to compare our experiences.”

