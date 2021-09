INVESTOR SPECIAL! Great finish and flip opportunity or buy and hold. This house has NEW VINYL SIDING, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW VINYL ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS, NEW PLUMBING, ALL NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW INSULATIONS, NEW FRONT PORCH ROOF and so much more. The expensive upgrades are done and ready for you to put your finishing touches on this project. Framing is complete and ready for drywall, paint and flooring.