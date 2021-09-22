Pretenders to Release Deluxe Editions of First Two Albums

Chris Daughtry and the rest of the band members of Daughtry are set to release their first studio album without a major record label, and the success of their two singles from their Dearly Beloved album, "World On Fire" and "Heavy Is The Crown" are already proving its success. Currently sitting in third place for the highest streaming rock band in the country, Daughtry is having their most successful year since 2010, and it's hard not to credit it to the singer's self-owned record label, DOGTREE Records. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the lead frontman described the freedom he feels with this album, and what will separate this one from the rest when it drops on Friday, Sept. 17.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO