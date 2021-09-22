CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Liability?

By Asked in New York, NY
avvo.com
 5 days ago

I'm planning to purchase a small business (discount store) but the seller refused to hire lawyer to Represent him so we can close the deal he said because the cost of it,. And he willing to sign bill of sale(notarized) and any paperwork that needed for me against any Liability from any debts his business may owe, also he will close his llc and his tax id , and i will going to open my new llc and new tax id, And the landlord agreed to give my new lease under my new llc name,

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebalance.com

General Liability vs. Professional Liability Insurance

If you’re a small business owner, buying liability insurance can be a confusing endeavor. You may be offered multiple options, including general liability and professional liability insurance. Should you buy one or both?. The answer depends on the type of business you operate. Virtually all businesses need general liability insurance,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
louisianarecord.com

Analyzing Workers’ Compensation Liability for COVID-19 Infections

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, LLC issued the following announcement on Sept. 15. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state legislatures across the country have acted to more clearly define how workers infected with COVID-19 in the course of their employment would be treated under state workers’ compensation laws. For example, the State of Illinois enacted HB 2445, which created a rebuttable presumption that essential workers who contracted COVID-19 did so in the course of their employment and would be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Premeditated Criminal Acts and Landowner Liability

Two recent cases in the First and Second Department examine landowner liability when criminal acts occur on their property. Both incidents were premeditated and targeted and, as far as the landowner knew, were spontaneous and unexpected. The courts took markedly different approaches in analyzing precedent and arriving at their holdings.
LAW
Insurance Journal

TDI OKs Higher TWIA Liability Limits for Manufactured Homes

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) approved the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s (TWIA’s) petition to increase its maximum liability limits on manufactured homes, but regulators said the insurer of last resort for wind and hail for properties along the Texas coast must revise its liability limit proposals for other types of properties.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Minnesota Reformer

No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay

Lawmakers remain sharply divided over how to divvy up $250 million the Legislature set aside for bonus pay for essential workers, with the debate largely unchanged after weeks of public hearings and private discussions.  Democrats want to include a larger pool of workers and increase the total pie; Republicans want to keep the total the […] The post No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
LABOR ISSUES
Missouri Independent

Missouri agency ordered to pay almost $200,000 for Sunshine Law violations

More than 10 years ago, a Cole County judge decided that “knowing” violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law by a state agency should be punished by awarding fees to the attorneys who prosecuted the violations. Last week — two judges and two state attorneys general later — Circuit Judge Cotton Walker finally ordered the Missouri […] The post Missouri agency ordered to pay almost $200,000 for Sunshine Law violations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Law.com

Tort Liability for Launching an Instrument of Harm

In this column, we will explore the concept of tort liability arising from what is referred to as “launching an instrument of harm.” What is an instrument of harm and how does it apply to a tort case? Ordinarily, contracting parties assume duties to one another. If one of them fails to live up to its contractual obligations, the other party can sue it for breach of contract. But generally, the breach of a contractual duty will not be considered to give rise to a negligence claim, because a contract does not impart a duty of care to members of the public.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy