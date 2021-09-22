I'm planning to purchase a small business (discount store) but the seller refused to hire lawyer to Represent him so we can close the deal he said because the cost of it,. And he willing to sign bill of sale(notarized) and any paperwork that needed for me against any Liability from any debts his business may owe, also he will close his llc and his tax id , and i will going to open my new llc and new tax id, And the landlord agreed to give my new lease under my new llc name,