The 2021 Houston Open Golf Tournament will begin this November with the Astros Golf Foundation. The foundation made additional renovations to Memorial Park which is now open for the public. Foundation President Giles Kibbe is looking forward to the upcoming games, “We’re going to have a great field. Today we’re honoring our past winner Carlos Ortiz who will be playing this year. We also have several of the top 25 players in the world who have already committed and we’ll be rolling those names out in the next few weeks.”

5 DAYS AGO