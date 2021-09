It looked like the Cornhuskers were on the verge of a big upset win against Michigan State but that talk will have to wait for now. Nebraska was up 20-13 with less than 5 minutes to go and punted to the wrong direction of the field. It was supposed to be to the side that Jayden Reed wasn’t on but it ended up being right to Reed and he made them pay for it.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO