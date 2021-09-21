In My Mind’s Eye

I started my career in media as a beauty editor, which means I've been testing out skincare, makeup, and hair products since my first week on the job. Recently, I calculated exactly how many beauty products — and I've come to the conclusion that for the most part, I test 10 products every month on average, for a total of 120 per year. Needless to say, very little gets me excited anymore, but when it comes to skincare, Korres always, always hits the mark. In other words: It's the one skincare brand I still get excited about, and it's latest launch is one of the best yet.

