Books & Literature

In My Mind’s Eye

maceandcrown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I may live your humble life. Sycophants babbling insanely. A home with golden gates.

www.maceandcrown.com

storyblend.com

Teenagers Think They've Gotten Away With Dining-And-Dashing, One Of Them Left Their Phone Behind

"I used to wait tables at this place called Winstead's, a 1950s burger joint in Kansas City. The place was huge, and serving sections were massive, and since it was the only cheap eats option for shoppers, it got really busy really fast. Customers paid the server at the table, and of course, people took advantage of the whole 'pay at the end of your meal' thing.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In My Mind#Hypocrisy
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
MOVIES
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: Horoscopes for 9/29

What iconic fall activity should you use to kick off the start of autumn based on your zodiac sign?. The newfound crispness of the air seems to whisper that autumn is starting. A season of evolution, leaving the negative behind and embracing comfort is worth celebrating. While waiting for the leaves to change and getting your Halloween costumes ready, there are many ways to usher in the new season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Virginia Woolf's novels once left me cold. A new book about 'Mrs. Dalloway' changed my mind.

- - - Nearly all readers keep a mental bucket list of books that seemingly everyone in the world loves, but that they themselves -- secretly hanging heads in shame -- have never quite gotten round to. I, for instance, am exceptionally, perhaps egregiously, fond of both canonical and genre classics, but until last week, I'd never even opened "Mrs. Dalloway," Virginia Woolf's 1925 masterpiece.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
In Style

I Try Over 100 New Beauty Products Every Year, and This Brand Blows My Mind Every Time

I started my career in media as a beauty editor, which means I've been testing out skincare, makeup, and hair products since my first week on the job. Recently, I calculated exactly how many beauty products — and I've come to the conclusion that for the most part, I test 10 products every month on average, for a total of 120 per year. Needless to say, very little gets me excited anymore, but when it comes to skincare, Korres always, always hits the mark. In other words: It's the one skincare brand I still get excited about, and it's latest launch is one of the best yet.
SKIN CARE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Peace of Mind: Distraction’s Attraction

We’ve all heard the old adage ‘welcome distraction’ that’s often used in cases when we need a break from something tedious or traumatic. In those moments, our minds are temporarily relieved, possibly giving us a new perspective about the task or trauma at hand. Insidious distractions, however, have the capability...
RELIGION
temptalia.com

Sephora My Boyfriend's Jeans, T-Rex, Flirting Game, Love Affair Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Sephora My Boyfriend’s Jeans (29) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a rich, cobalt blue with strong, cool undertones with a subtle, pearl shimmer throughout. The texture was smooth, creamy without being too wet, so it had more of a velvety glide that made it comfortable to use on the lash line. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that stayed on well for nine and a half hours and was still fairly visible after 12 hours of wear.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Despite Mercury Retrograde, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have An Amazing Week

It may be Libra season, but that doesn’t mean things are automatically going to become more beautiful. After all, Mercury stations retrograde as of Sept. 27, infusing the week with its confusing, dizzying, and frustrating effects. This particular retrograde also takes place in balanced and sociable Libra, which means you may feel it directly distrust the harmony in your relationships. However, it’s also an opportunity to finally address the elephant in the room, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 27, 2021, you still have so much to look forward to.
LIFESTYLE
healthdigest.com

The Real Reason Not Everyone Can Get A Tan

Spend a summer afternoon snoozing under the midday sun, and you're sure to wake up a few shades darker than when you lay down. For some, waking up to a glowing tan is just what they hoped for, while for others, waking up to a painful red burn is agonizing. What's the difference? Why do some people tan easily while others — especially those with fair skin — can basically count on turning pink, not brown, under the sun?
SKIN CARE
theyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Gwynn Gold – “My Blue Eyes”

Pittsburgh pop-rock singer-songwriter Gwynn Gold introduces the visuals for “My Blue Eyes,” a song from her upcoming debut album, Land of Honey. Talking about the album, Gwynn shares, “It plucks snapshots from life experiences—most of them my own—in order to craft a piece of art that takes the listener on a journey throughout either a person’s entire life or the arc of a traumatic or formative event in one’s life.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Alternative Press

Party Favor and Elohim collab on new track “Losing My Mind”—listen

Producer/DJ Party Favor (Dylan Ragland) and vocalist Elohim are unleashing their menacing new single “Losing My Mind.” AltPress is bringing you a first look at their new collaboration. “Losing My Mind” is the second single to be released from Party Favor this year. The track puts a unique spin on...
MUSIC
Thrive Global

How mindfulness helps me with my English elocution

I’ve dreamed of improving my accent for over ten years. In fact, it all started in the hot summer of 2010 when I met an English radio presenter back in Bulgaria. I had my own slot on the classic-hit station Trust Radio Europe where I used to teach English expats everyday Bulgarian phrases.
MENTAL HEALTH
localsyr.com

What’s On Your Mind: Flying Solo For Good?

One woman’s question about flying first class with her boyfriend, or not, has many weighing in on social media. She explains that she’s been dating him more than a year and while they’ve already made arrangements to fly economy, he wants to upgrade to first class for himself and have her pay her own way. Where do you stand on this? Share your thoughts with us!
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes very brave fashion choice as fans weigh in

Ginger Zee takes her style in her stride but that recently ended very badly for the popular meteorologist when she narrowly escaped injury in a pair of heels. However, despite her escalator escapades during which her shoe got caught and mangled in the moving set of stairs, Ginger decided it was time to get back on the high heels horse.
BEAUTY & FASHION

